Pittsburgh Heroes In 2021When times get tough, Pittsburghers step up and show their support. KDKA's Kym Gable looks back on how some local people answered the call in 2021.

44 minutes ago

Mayor Peduto Reflects On Time In OfficeThe mayor reflected on his accomplishments and his disappointments, the reasons for his defeat, and the hopes for his city in the future.

50 minutes ago

Sale Of Seven Springs, Other Ski Resorts FinalizedSeven Springs Closes Sale To Vail Resorts

54 minutes ago

1 hour ago

Stephanie Fox, Survivor Of Spousal Abuse And Victims' Rights Advocate, To Run For CongressA fourth candidate has entered the race to succeed U.S. Rep. Mike Doyle, who is retiring at the end of 2022. Democrat Stephanie Fox brings a unique perspective to this race for Congress; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

1 hour ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (12/31)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery's forecast!

1 hour ago

50-Foot Rabbit Balloon Must-See At First NightHighmark First Night is returning to Pittsburgh's Cultural District in a big way!

1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Police Officer Says Colleague Sexually Assaulted Her In Her HomeA Pittsburgh police officer is accusing a fellow officer of sexual assault; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.

1 hour ago

RMU Requiring Returning Students To Test Negative For COVID-19All Robert Morris University students must test negative for COVID-19 before returning to campus for the spring semester.

1 hour ago

AHN: Omicron Surge Will Get Worse Before It Gets BetterExperts say this current surge is as bad or worse than the one we saw last December and the numbers should keep rising before it gets better; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

2 hours ago

Crews Prepare To Raise Future Of Pittsburgh Ball At MidnightIt’s a sign the new year is here: crews are preparing the Future of Pittsburgh Ball to make sure it’s ready to rise and ring in 2022; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

2 hours ago

3 Killed In Homewood ShootingThree people are dead after a shooting in Homewood Friday morning; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

2 hours ago

6 hours ago

CBSN First Night Local Celebrity InterviewsWe talk with Michael Campayno, Amanda Felicia-Foote, and Kristin and Joe Serafini about their careers moving from Pittsburgh to tv and the broadway stage

7 hours ago

Best Of PTL: That's A Wrap!We'll see you in 2022 on Pittsburgh Today Live and let's take one look back at what 2021 brought us on PTL!

10 hours ago

Best Of PTL: Latte ArtHave you ever wondered how baristas put all those elaborate pieces of artwork in your coffee? This year, Michael Breach joined Heather and David and gave them lessons on how they do just that!

10 hours ago

Best Of PTL: KDKA Turkey FundAs we do every year, the KDKA Turkey Fund was back and in a year with so many in need, KDKA viewers came through in a big way.

10 hours ago

Best Of PTL: Doodling With DonAliens and doodling aren't something you'd think would go together, especially at the dinner table, but as Heather Abraham found out this year, they totally do!

10 hours ago

Best Of PTL: Steel City Indoor KartingIn 2021, the Pittsburgh Today Live family grew as we welcomed Daisy Jade to the team and she hit the gas right away, taking a visit to Steel City Indoor Karting!

10 hours ago

Best Of PTL: XPogoNot many segments leave us speechless at PTL, but a visit from Xpogo had us in awe!

10 hours ago

Best Of PTL: Brother Andre's CafeOne of the more heartwarming stories we had this year on Pittsburgh Today Live was visiting Brother Andre's Cafe, a coffee shop giving opportunities to those with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

10 hours ago

Best Of PTL: Field Days And BirthdaysIn a look back at the best moments of Pittsburgh Today Live 2021, we look back on PTL Field Day and birthday celebrations!

11 hours ago

Man Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Strangle Another PersonA domestic dispute led to a man being taken into custody after he attempted to strangle another person.

12 hours ago

Travel Expert Warns Against Hoarding Travel PointsIf you're a frequent flier and have points saved up, one expert tells KDKA's Heather Abraham, use them or lose them.

12 hours ago