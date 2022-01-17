Some In Butler County Making The Most Of SnowSnowplow drivers have been busy, but with a planned day off from school for Martin Luther King Jr. Day, some people were out having fun. KDKA's Jessica Guay reports from Butler County.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/17)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery's forecast!

Bethel Park Football Coach Cancels Weightlifting, Tells Players To Shovel Neighbors' Driveways InsteadThe elderly, disabled, and working single parents are just some of the people on the receiving end of generosity Monday in the South Hills of Pittsburgh; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Young Sledders Rate Dormont Park Snow Day '10 Out of 10' Many adults watched the snowfall and focused on the negatives, but children peered out the window with one thing in mind: sledding. KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Crews Work To Clear Westmoreland County RoadsSome of the roads in Westmoreland County look completely different now, but it was a different story this morning; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Roads Looking Better In Westmoreland CountyPennDOT crews are still out on the major highways. KDKA's Erika Stanish reports from Greensburg.

Beaver County Residents Dig Out After SnowstormKDKA's Shelley Bortz is in Beaver County where she met people helping their neighbors get out of a snowy mess.

Pittsburgh Side Streets Still UntouchedPittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey vowed to do better, but many residents tell KDKA's Andy Sheehan their streets have yet to be touched.

Butler County Residents Digging Out After Big SnowIt snowed for most of the day in Butler County, and that's where we sent the KDKA Mobile Weather Lab. KDKA's Chris Hoffman takes a look at the roads.

Around The Table: New Year, No Stocks?Analysts discuss with Stacy Smith declining number of stocks, why possible higher interest rates are affecting some companies, and U.S versus European stocks.

Big Ben's Last GameBen Roethlisberger ended his NFL career last night with a loss, and it was an emotional moment as he said goodbye to fans and fellow players. Bob Pompeani has a preview of what Steelers Nation should expect out of their next quarterback

Masks Mandatory Again At North Allegheny School DistrictMasks will be mandatory again at North Allegheny starting Tuesday.

Web Extra: Red Pandas In The SnowThe Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium has released video of their curious red pandas exploring and climbing in their now snowy habitat.

Reporter Update: Roads Remain Hazardous In Butler CountyKDKA's Chris Hoffman reports from Butler County where crews are working around the clock to clear the roads.

Military Mondays: Jan. 17, 2022Military Mondays pays tribute to local servicemen and servicewomen.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (1/17)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

Residents Of Butler, Beaver Counties Have Snow DayKDKA's Jessica Guay reports from Butler County where residents are beginning to dig out after the winter storm.

Westmoreland Co. Begins Digging Out After SnowstormKDKA's Amy Wadas reports from Westmoreland County where residents are having a snow day, digging out after the winter storm.

Pittsburgh Observes Martin Luther King Jr. DayPittsburgh is marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

People Donating To Animal Shelters In Honor Of Betty WhiteOn what would have been Betty White's 100th birthday, her fans are donating to animal shelters in her memory.

Mayor Gainey Praises Public Works Crews Amid Winter StormKDKA's Andy Sheehan is catching up with Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey to find out the status of road crews as they try to clear streets after the winter storm.

KDKA-TV PTL Forecast (1/7)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!

Something Good: MLK Distribution EventPittsburgh sports teams are marking Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a food and warm clothes distribution. Due to the weather, it has been postponed until next weekend.

Ask Dr. Mike: Protecting Pets From Snow And ColdVeterinarian Dr. Mike Hutchinson, of Animal General, has some tips for protecting your pets from the snow and bitter cold temperatures.

