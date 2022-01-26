Woodland Hills School Board Seeks To Hire Dr. Daniel Castagna As Acting SuperintendentThe former West Mifflin superintendent fired after his second DUI case may be hired by Woodland Hills.

4 minutes ago

Crews Working Outside Brave The Bitter ColdIf you’ve been outside, you know just how cold it is.

7 minutes ago

Aliquippa Football Wins Appeal To Remain In Class 4AAliquippa football is not moving up in classification.

33 minutes ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/26)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's 7-day forecast!

45 minutes ago

City Controller Raises Concerns About Transparency With Council Pay RaiseIn late December, Pittsburgh City Council members voted for themselves a $16,000 pay raise in a move the city controller is calling wrong.

1 hour ago

Pittsburgh City Council Hikes Pay By $16,000In late December, Pittsburgh City Council members voted for a $16,000 pay raise.

1 hour ago

Family Of Hospitalized Brashear Student Says It Wasn't His First Time AttackedAfter being thrown to the ground and having had his head stomped on by another student, the family says the 17-year-old victim is out of the hospital but still suffering from headaches, memory loss and more. They say it wouldn't have happened if the school properly intervened earlier; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

1 hour ago

Fayette County Man Accused Of Child Neglect Appears In CourtA man accused of neglect after his toddler was found ice cold by police in Fayette County made his first court appearance today; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

2 hours ago

Program Pairs Kids With Learning Disabilities With MentorsOne in five children in the U.S. has a learning disability. Yet these kids often feel alone.

2 hours ago

Oliver Citywide Academy Teachers And Staff Welcomed Back By Faith LeadersTeachers and staff returned to Oliver Citywide Academy on the North Side for the first time since a student was gunned down outside of the building a week ago; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

2 hours ago

Around The Table: Politics 2022Our experts discuss rising tension in the Governor and Senate races and the congressional redistricting debate on this edition of "Around The Table" moderated by Stacy Smith

2 hours ago

Police Seek Man Suspected In Westmoreland County Hit-And-RunPolice are trying to find a driver accused of severely injuring a woman before taking off; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

2 hours ago

Variety The Children’s Charity Gives Out 5,000th Piece Of Adaptive EquipmentA huge milestone Wednesday in helping local kids just be kids.

2 hours ago

Pitt Guard Ithiel Horton Pleads To Reduced Charges, Avoids Jail TimePitt basketball guard Ithiel Horton could be back on the court soon after he admitted to lesser charges.

3 hours ago

Web Extra: Faith Leaders Welcome Teachers Back To Oliver Citywide AcademyTeachers and staff returned to Oliver Citywide Academy today, one week after a shooting outside the building claimed a student's life; KDKA's Amy Wadas will have their story.

4 hours ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (1/26)

6 hours ago

Something Good: 5,000 BikesVariety is handing out its 5,000th adaptive bike to a very lucky child!

6 hours ago

Taking The T With MikeyPTL's Mikey Hood takes her very first ride on the Port Authority's light rail system with CEO Katherine Kelleman.

6 hours ago

Taking Some 'ME' Time For ExercisePTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison visits fitness guru Aubrey Worek's workout studio to learn some "me time" exercises.

6 hours ago

Cooking With Rania: Moo Shu Pork Stir-FryRania Harris is beginning a stir fry recipe series with Moo Shu Pork with a twist!

6 hours ago

Dollar Energy Fund's Cool Down For WarmthPTL's Heather Abraham is talking to Jody Robertson, of the Dollar Energy Fund, about this year's Cool Down for Warmth benefit.

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Hosting Winter Gallery CrawlPTL's Daisy Jade visits the Pittsburgh Cultural District to learn more about the Winter Gallery Crawl and what kind of art is being featured!

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 26, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

6 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (1/26)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery's 7-day forecast!

7 hours ago