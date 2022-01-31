One-On-One With Steelers President Art Rooney IIKDKA's Bob Pompeani sits down one-on-one with Steelers president Art Rooney II.

On A Positive Note: Community Rallies Around Teen Who Helps Shovel SnowA local teen has been warming hearts and keeping people safe during these cold winter months. But when he lost a vital tool of his trade, his community rallied around him; KDKA's Kym Gable reports.

Learning At Phipps ConservatoryKDKA's Meghan Schiller talks to the director of education at Phipps about some upcoming classes.

Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse: City Announces Observation Area For Public To View Collapse SiteCity officials on Monday announced the creation of a new observation site for the public to view the collapsed Fern Hollow Bridge; KDKA's Shelley Bortz reports.

Westmoreland County Commissioners Green Light $1.3M For TourismDespite lockdowns and pandemic protocols, Westmoreland County actually had a steady stream of visitors to tourist attractions. Commissioners plan on spending significant money to keep that trend going; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

Detours Around Collapsed Fern Hollow BridgeThe Fern Hollow Bridge collapse is sure to lead to traffic headaches and questions about what comes next; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse Survivor: 'I Do Feel Very Lucky Here'A Swissvale woman involved in the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse said she's still in shock. She was a passenger on the Port Authority bus traveling across the bridge when it crumbled Friday; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

KDKA Investigates: Loved Ones Of Woman Gunned Down By Ex Question Protection From Abuse OrdersA local woman pleaded for help, but friends and family of 28-year-old Rachel Dowden say the system failed her, just like so many others. Now they’re asking: What’s the point of PFAs? KDKA Investigator Meghan Schiller reports.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (1/31)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's 7-day forecast!

City Councilman Pushing For Task Force To Prioritize Other Bridges In Dire Need Of RepairsThe collapse of the Fern Hollow Bridge has raised doubts and questions in the minds of the public.KDKA Investigator Andy Sheehan reports on what’s being termed a call to action.

Pittsburgh Bridge Collapse: Port Authority Bus Lifted Out Of Frick Park RavineIn the final hour of daylight Monday, crews pulled a Port Authority bus from the site of Friday's collapse of Fern Hollow Bridge; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

Kidsburgh: A Nationally Renowned Sculptor Took Classes At The Carnegie Museum Of Art. Now He Has His Own ExhibitThe Art Connection at the Carnegie Museum of Art is the longest continually running art class for middle-school-aged kids in Pittsburgh, running since 1929. One of its graduates is a nationally renowned sculptor with an exhibit at the museum right now; KDKA's Kristine Sorensen reports.

Kathy Barnette Hopes To Become US Senate's First Black Republican WomanKathy Barnette, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, won a non-binding poll of Republican leaders in the northwest part of the state this weekend. Barnette hopes to make history by becoming the Senate’s first Republican African American woman; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Pennsylvania Is The Sixth-Least Happy State, According To SurveyThe happiest state in the United State is not Pennsylvania.

Around The Table: Investments And EconomyStacy Smith and his panel of economic experts discuss how January has been rough on the markets, especially the NASDAQ, and whether rate hikes are on the horizon now.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (1/31)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s 7-day forecast!

Kia Recalls 410,000 Vehicles Due To Airbag IssuesKia is recalling more than 410,000 cars in the United States because of possible airbag issues.

Crane Begins Lifting Vehicles Off Of Collapsed BridgeNewsChopper 2 flies over the Fern Hollow Bridge where a crane has started the process of lifting the vehicles off of the collapsed structure.

Fire Forces Tenants Out Of Downtown ApartmentTenants of the Roosevelt Arms apartment building in the heart of downtown were forced to evacuate overnight due to fire.

Uniontown Shooting Victim On Life SupportThe victim of a weekend shooting in Uniontown is on life support.

Pittsburgh Fire Chief Named City's New Emergency Management CoordinatorPittsburgh Bureau of Fire Chief Darryl Jones has been named the city's new Emergency Management Coordinator.

City Setting Up Spectator Area At Bridge Collapse SiteCity of Pittsburgh Public Safety officials are setting up a secure spectator area where the public can view the site of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse.

Crews Working To Remove Vehicles From Bridge Collapse SiteKDKA's Chris Hoffman reports from the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse site where crews are beginning work to remove the Port Authority bus and other vehicles from the ruins.

Bridge Collapse Update: Safe Spectator Area To Be Set UpLee Schmidt, Pittsburgh's Acting Public Safety Director, unveils plans to set up a safe spectator area near the site of the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse at Frick Park.

