KDKA News Update PM: February 1, 2022KDKA News Update PM: February 1, 2022

39 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Honoring Man Who Documented Black HistoryCharles "Teenie" Harris made it his mission to share stories from the Black community.

2 hours ago

19-Year-Old Shot In Car DiesA 19-year-old man was shot and killed in Uniontown.

2 hours ago

City Council President Freezes Pay IncreaseKDKA's political editor Jon Delano was the first to report that Pittsburgh City Council’s 22 percent pay raise may have violated the city’s home rule charter.

2 hours ago

2 Men Accused Of Breaking Into Westmoreland County Home And Stealing DogsBoth men are awaiting their preliminary hearing.

3 hours ago

Investigation Ongoing At Site Of Bridge CollapseKDKA's Shelley Bortz has more on what investigators are saying.

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh City Council President Freezes 22 Percent Pay IncreaseAll this is now on hold, pending legal review, which could be held in executive session – privately – as early as Wednesday afternoon.

4 hours ago

Team That Lifted Bus Out Of Pittsburgh Bridge Wreckage Explains How They Did ItKyrk Pyros is a Pittsburgh guy with 20 plus years of experience using joysticks inside a massive crane, and his team successfully removed the Port Authority bus Monday evening from the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse site; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

4 hours ago

State Diverted Billions Of Dollars Meant To Repair Roads, BridgesThe former state auditor general tells KDKA's Andy Sheehan the state diverted billions of dollars intended for bridges and road repairs.

4 hours ago

Body Of Missing Rebecca Kloster Found In Washington CountyKDKA's Amy Wadas has the latest from police.

4 hours ago

Woman Killed In Fayette County FireAt least one person was killed in a fire at a home in Jefferson Township, Fayette County; KDKA's Erika Stanish reports.

4 hours ago

Biden Administration Announces $1.5B For Cleaning Abandoned Oil And Gas WellsThe Biden administration has announced $1.5 billion dollars is available this year, a downpayment on cleaning up thousands of abandoned oil and gas wells. As KDKA'a Jon Delano explains, Pennsylvania and this region will be major recipients of these dollars.

4 hours ago

O'Connor, Gainey Introduce Legislation To Form City Infrastructure CommissionMayor Ed Gainey and city Councilman Corey O’Connor are calling for the formation of a task force that will identify the local infrastructure most in need of attention and repair; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

4 hours ago

Officers Deliver Patches To Pediatric Cancer Patient At Children's HospitalCommunity relations officers made a special visit to UPMC Children's Hospital Tuesday morning. They came from more than 30 different departments to personally deliver police patches and notes of encouragement to a pediatric cancer patient; KDKA's Shelley Bortz reports.

4 hours ago

Web Extra: Does Groundhog Day Also Predict Political Races?KDKA's Jon Delano takes an interesting look back at whether Punxsutawney Phil's weather prognostications also impact political races.

4 hours ago

Pfizer Expected To Ask FDA To Authorize Its COVID-19 Vaccine For Kids Under 5Children younger than 5 could soon become the next group to get the COVID-19 vaccine; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

5 hours ago

Nemacolin Career FairNemacolin Career Fair

6 hours ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (2/1)

9 hours ago

Something Good: JuJu Tours Animal FriendsPittsburgh Steelers star JuJu Smith-Schuster showed his love for animals by touring and giving a big donation to Animal Friends.

9 hours ago

'Pretty Woman: The Musical' Comes To Benedum CenterPTL's Daisy Jade talks with actors Olivia Valli and Adam Pascal who star in the touring production of "Pretty Woman: The Musical."

9 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Feb. 1, 2022 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

9 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Feb. 1, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

9 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (2/1)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s 7-day forecast!

9 hours ago

Teenie Harris Exhibit Opens At City-County BuildingPTL's Mikey Hood heads over the the City-County Building where the Teenie Harris photo exhibit opens today for Black History Month.

9 hours ago