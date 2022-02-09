The Blood Shortage Is RealThere are some incentives to get new donors through the door.

17 minutes ago

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice Signs Bill Ending Nuclear Power Plant BanWest Virginia ended its decades-long ban on nuclear power plants.

18 minutes ago

Study Finds COVID-19 Can Lead To Serious Complications For Pregnant WomenA doctor has more on what this means for expecting moms.

26 minutes ago

Funk Legend Betty Davis Dies At 77Betty Davis, Homestead's own queen of funk, has died.

44 minutes ago

Man, Woman Face Charges In Ross Township Inspection Sticker BurglariesA man and woman are facing charges for a string of inspection sticker burglaries in Ross Township; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Pittsburgh City Council's Private Debate On Pay Hike May Have Violated State's Sunshine LawPolitical Editor Jon Delano, who first reported council’s 22 percent pay raise, has the latest on this controversy.

1 hour ago

South Strabane Township Wants 24/7 Fire Department StaffingThe South Strabane fire chief says it took eighteen minutes for his crews to respond to a fire that engulfed Thomas Campbell Apartments in December, killing one woman and displacing dozens of people; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

1 hour ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (2/9)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's 7-day forecast!

2 hours ago

Black History Month: Diving Into The Hill District's Rich HistoryKDKA's Royce Jones talks to a historian about the Hill District's history.

2 hours ago

Police Check South Hills Village Mall, Find Reports Of Threat 'Unfounded'Police checked several stores in the South Hills Village mall and said rumors of a threat are "unfounded." KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

2 hours ago

Crews Begin To Fix PotholesWe have entered pothole season.

2 hours ago

Police: Shooting Outside Greensburg Bar Was Gun Battle, Not AmbushPolice in Greensburg say a shooting outside a popular nightspot was not an ambush as first thought. KDKA's Ross Guidotti has what police say was a case of two men who had harsh words for each other and handguns.

2 hours ago

Pitt’s Ex-Emergency Management Director Pleads Guilty To Selling Masks For Nearly $19KThe former head of emergency management at the University of Pittsburgh admitted to stealing more than 13,000 masks from the school and selling them on eBay; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

2 hours ago

Around The TableStacy Smith and guests go around the table discussing recent political events, including the Fern Hollow Bridge collapse.

3 hours ago

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Pothole SeasonIt's that time of year again: pothole season. PennDOT crews are out patching roads during the freeze-thaw cycle before they can make more permanent repairs in the summer; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

5 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (2/9)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' 7-day forecast!

7 hours ago

Robert Bowers: Attorneys For Suspected Tree Of Life Gunman Seek Racial Data Of Prospective Juror PoolAccused Tree of Life gunman Robert Bowers and his legal team continue to challenge the jury selection system in Western Pennsylvania.

7 hours ago

Vehicle Crashes Into Daycare In Westmoreland CountyA vehicle slammed into a daycare in Westmoreland County Wednesday morning.

7 hours ago

8 hours ago

Something Good: Billie Eilish Gives Back To Pittsburgh CommunityRock star Billie Eilish made a stop in Pittsburgh last night for a concert, but while she was here, she made a big donation to the 412 Food Rescue.

8 hours ago

8 hours ago