Man Gets 11 Years For Trafficking CocaineA man will spend 11 years in prison for trafficking cocaine.

14 minutes ago

'Safety Pouch'Police will tell you the two most dangerous situations they face are domestic disputes and traffic stops. Now a college student created something to increase the safety for both police and drivers. KDKA's John Shumway took the "safety pouch" to a sergeant who trains police to get an expert reaction.

18 minutes ago

Ray Petelin Drinks Blue Cheese PopWe asked you to vote online for which funky-flavored throwback soda pop Ray Petelin should drink from Grandpa Joe's Candy Shop. You all voted for blue cheese as the winner.

21 minutes ago

Woman Becomes Kidney Donor For Husband 15 Years After Meeting Through Dating AppNot only is today Valentine's Day, but it's also National Donor Day. Heather and Dennis Haley met on a dating app in 2005 and 15 years later, Heather became a kidney donor for Dennis.

25 minutes ago

Help With TaxesIt's tax season. The good news: there are free ta prep programs to help you out.

28 minutes ago

Police: Missing Uber Driver's Body Had Gunshot WoundThe Uber driver found dead in Monroeville over the weekend was shot; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

38 minutes ago

Chartiers Township Residents Worried About Possible Plans For Cell TowerSome residents in a Washington County community are concerned after they got a letter from Chartiers Township letting them know about possible plans for a cell tower near their neighborhood; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

54 minutes ago

Fayette County Firefighters Say Monarch's Hydrants Don't WorkResidents and firefighters rely on hydrants in any fire emergency, but what if they don’t work? KDKA's Erika Stanish reports.

1 hour ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (2/14)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's 7-day forecast!

1 hour ago

State Law Keeps Non-Profits From Selling Raffle Tickets Online In Cashless SocietySome Pennsylvania non-profit organizations, including the Pittsburgh Symphony, say state law is behind the times when it comes to their fund-raising; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

1 hour ago

Around The Table: Investments And EconomyThe price of just about everything is going up. Our panel of economic experts go Around The Table with Stacy Smith on high inflation, the housing market, and what you should do if you invest in a 401K but don't have a financial advisor.

2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Concern Continues Over State Of Pittsburgh's BridgesThe South Negley Avenue Bridge is one of 19 city-owned bridges listed in poor condition. But even more alarming is what is underneath it: thin wooden posts that appear to be holding it up; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

3 hours ago

Man Charged With Stalking After Allegedly Using GPS Tracking Device On Ex's SUVPolice say a man used a tracking device and smartphone app to keep tabs on where his ex-girlfriend was. But as KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports, police say the plan backfired.

3 hours ago

Roberto Clemente Bridge Now Closed Until December 2023The Roberto Clemente Bridge closed on Monday morning for a nearly two-year-long rehabilitation project; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.

3 hours ago

Ukrainians In Pittsburgh Worried About Tensions With RussiaWith U.S. leaders warning of Russia invading Ukraine this week, local Ukrainians are worried for friends and family still over there; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

3 hours ago

Fish Prices Soar With Lent On HorizonLent is right around the corner, and for many, that means eating more seafood. But will the higher fish prices stop you from buying seafood this season? KDKA's Shelley Bortz reports.

3 hours ago

Reporter Update: Concern Over Cell Tower In Chartiers TownshipKDKA's Amy Wadas reports from Chartiers Township where residents are concerned about plans to build a cell tower.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: Local Ukrainian Community Watches Developments In EuropeKDKA's Chris Hoffman visits a Pittsburgh area Ukrainian church where they are closely watching the developments between their native land and Russia.

6 hours ago

Military Mondays: Feb. 14, 2022Military Mondays pays tribute to local servicemen and servicewomen.

7 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (2/14)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery’s 7-day forecast!

7 hours ago

7 hours ago

1 Person Rescued After Crash On Route 8One person was rescued after a crash at Route 8 and Duncan Avenue this morning.

7 hours ago

Concern Growing For Missing Greensburg ManGreensburg police are continuing the search for a missing man who is in need of his medication.

8 hours ago