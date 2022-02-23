One-On-One With Mayor Ed GaineyAs the city’s first Black mayor, Ed Gainey is crafting an agenda that he hopes goes well beyond the power of city government.

Hempfield Area School Board Considering How To Revamp High School BuildingHempfield Area school board members are set to make a very important decision on the future of the district’s high school; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

New Congressional Map Takes 2 Local Candidates Out Of Their Districts While Maintaining Competitive 17Th DistrictThe Pennsylvania Supreme Court has signed off on a new congressional map that creates 17 districts in Pennsylvania, as required by the 2020 census; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.

Police Find Large Amounts Of Counterfeit Percocet And Fentanyl Pills In Penn Hills HomeA man is accused of distributing large amounts of counterfeit Percocet and fentanyl pills across Allegheny County.

Toddler Found Safe After Being Abducted By Biological Mother, Taken To IllinoisA toddler who was abducted from her grandmother’s home Tuesday evening has been found safe in Illinois; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Police: Father, Son Coming Home From Concert Killed By Wrong-Way DriverA father and son from West Virginia were driving home Sunday morning after a concert in Pittsburgh when they were hit and killed by a wrong-way driver, police say.

West Mifflin Apartment Building Evacuated After SUV Hits Gas LineAn SUV crashed into the backside of an apartment in West Mifflin, causing a gas leak. Dozens of people inside had to evacuate. The West Mifflin police chief said his department is investigating the crash as a possible DUI; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (2/23)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's 7-day forecast!

Kidsburgh: 'Hamilton' Is Teaching And Inspiring Kids In New WaysThe Broadway musical “Hamilton” is about history, but it’s the future that it’s changing.

Police Investigating 3 Possibly Related Armed RobberiesPolice were on the move on Tuesday night, investigating three armed robberies they say are likely connected.

Around The Table: Politics 20222-23 Around The Table: Politics 2022, where our political experts discuss new redistricting maps and how it will effect campaigns in PA

Reporter Update: Woman Accused Of Abducting DaughterAccording to Penn Hills police, 33-year-old Brandi Bailey has charges pending for abducting her own child. Police say she is not to have custody of her daughter; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (2/23)

Something Good: Sid Shares Special Moment With Young FanPittsburgh Penguins superstar Sidney Crosby shared a special moment with a young fan after seeing his sign in the stands during practice.

Representation And Inclusion In The Real Estate IndustryPTL's Mikey Hood is talking with experts in the real estate industry about opportunities, representation and inclusion for young people.

Star Of 'Hamiton' Tour Not Throwing Away His Shot To Visit PittsburghPTL's Daisy Jade is talking to actor Marcus Choi, who plays George Washington in the national tour of "Hamilton: An American Musical," about his first visit to Pittsburgh and what the hit show means to him.

Cooking With Rania: Blackened Salmon With Pomegranate SalsaRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making Blackened Salmon with Pomegranate Salsa!

Eating Healthy For Your LiverWe're joined in the PTL kitchen by Dr. Karen Jeromy-Zapadka and Gina Villotti Madison, both of NASH Knowledge, to learn more about how to eat healthy for your liver.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (2/23)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Mary Ours' 7-day forecast!

Pittsburgh Police Investigating Three Armed Robberies, Believe They Could Be RelatedPittsburgh Police were on the move on Tuesday night, responding to not one, not two, but three armed robberies. Police believe they are most likely related.

Pa. Supreme Court Picks New Map Of U.S. House DistrictsThe Pennsylvania Supreme Court has broken a partisan deadlock over a new map of congressional districts for the state.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 23, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

West Mifflin Apartment Building Evacuated After SUV Hits Gas LineAn SUV crashed into a gas line at the Mifflin Estates apartment complex, forcing everyone inside to evacuate.

Police Investigating Alleged Child Abduction In Penn HillsKDKA's Chris Hoffman reports from Penn Hills where police are investigating after a toddler was abducted from her grandmother's home.

