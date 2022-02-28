KDKA News Update PM: February 28, 2022KDKA News Update PM: February 28, 2022

Pitt Professor Helps Raise More Than $800K For Ukraine Through Kyiv School Of EconomicsMonday several professors living in Ukraine held a panel discussion about the ongoing crisis in the country; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

Pennsylvania Invests Millions In Russia, Says State TreasurerPennsylvania state Treasurer Stacy Garrity is ordering Pennsylvania investment funds under her control to divest – or sell – any funds invested in Russia. Garrity told KDKA money editor Jon Delano that millions of state dollars are invested in Russia.

FBI: Cryptocurrency Scams Cost Americans $1 Billion In 2021Cryptocurrency is a new type of digital money used entirely online, but the FBI estimates 24,000 Americans got caught up in scams involving it just last year alone; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Allegheny County 911 Dispatchers Union May Stage A StrikeContract negotiations between the SEIU representing the dispatchers and the county appear to be at an impasse.

W&J Student Expelled For 'Personally Hurtful' Sign During Women's Basketball GameA W&J student was expelled for holding up a disrespectful sign during a women's basketball game targeting a player on the opposing team; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

Ambridge Residents Get Creative After Massive Break At Water PlantPeople are getting creative in Ambridge more than four days after a massive break at the water plant.

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (2/28)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ray Petelin's 7-day forecast!

March Madness Games Returning To Pittsburgh At PPG Paints ArenaMarch Madness is just around the corner and Pittsburgh will be cashing in on some of the action. The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is returning to the city for the first time since 2018; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

Understanding The New CDC COVID-19 Mask GuidelinesKDKA's Ross Guidotti breaks it all down.

Man Pleads Guilty To Murder In Pittsburgh Motel ShootingA man has pleaded guilty to shooting another man to death in the parking lot of a motel in Robinson Township.

Man Accused Of Stealing $5,000 Worth Of Merchandise From Bethel Park Hardware StoreA man is accused of shoplifting at the same Bethel Park hardware store.

Around The Table: Investments & EconomyOur panel of financial experts help you navigate high inflation and possible spiking interest rates in the latest edition of "Around The Table" moderated by Stacy Smith

Reporter Update: Ambridge Water Authority Customers Still Without WaterFor the fifth straight day, Ambridge Water Authority customers still can't drink their water; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

Reporter Update: March Madness Expected To Bring Millions In Revenue To PittsburghThe NCAA is bringing two basketball tournaments to Pittsburgh in March. For businesses impacted by the pandemic, this is a chance to cash in on millions expected to come into the area; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (2/28)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Kristin Emery's 7-day forecast!

Fire Destroys Valley Hotel Just Weeks Before It Was Set To ReopenValley Hotel went up in flames around 9 last night, and firefighters are still dealing with smoke this afternoon; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

