Stacy Smith and strategists share expert advice on protecting your finances from inflation.
Price Of Oil Drops But Price At Pump May Lag BehindOil prices dropped to below $100 a barrel on Tuesday but that drop may not be reflected at the gas pump, at least not right away; KDKA's Jon Delano reports.
Police: 7-Year-Old Boy Hit By DUI DriverKDKA's Amy Wadas talks to the family of the boy.
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/15)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!
Edgewood Convenience Store Owner Shot During RobberyA convenience store owner was shot during a robbery in Edgewood Tuesday afternoon; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.
DA: Peter Spencer's Shooting Death Justified As Self-DefenseNo charges will be filed in the death of Peter Spencer, a Jamaican immigrant shot nine times while camping with friends in Venango County; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.
Deadline Day Arrives As Port Authority's COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate Takes EffectThe deadline for Port Authority employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine is 12:01 a.m. on Wednesday.
11-Year-Old Facing Charges For Allegedly Assaulting School EmployeeAn 11-year-old boy is accused of hitting a staff member at a school in Armstong County.
Something Good: The Gift Of WordsA young man from Pennsylvania has quite the gift for poetry and spoken word.
What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: March 15, 2022 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.
What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: March 15, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.
Running 'The Amazing Race' With Lulu And LalaPTL's Mikey Hood is catching up with "The Amazing Race" contestants known as Lulu and Lala!
Scratch And Co. Adapts During PandemicScratch and Co. restaurant owner Don Mahaney visits the PTL Kitchen to talk more about how the restaurant adapted and took care of its employees during the pandemic.
Spring Fashion Trends From Macy's Personal StylistsPTL's Daisy Jade is finding out what's in this spring from Macy's personal stylist Brenna Bolick!
Reporter Update: Driver Takes Off After Hitting Boy In Washington CountyA young boy is telling his story to KDKA's Amy Wadas after he was struck by a truck while playing outside in California, Washington County.
Reporter Update: DA Releases Final Report On Peter Spencer's ShootingThe Venango County District Attorney has announced that Peter Spencer’s death in December was justified by self-defense under the Castle Doctrine; KDKA's Chris Hoffman is following this story.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 15, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/15)Stay on top of local weather with meteorologist Ron Smiley’s 7-day forecast!
Adm. Rachel Levine Honored As One Of USA Today’s ‘Women Of The Year’Pennsylvania’s former Health Secretary has been named one of USA Today’s ‘Women of the Year.’
DA: Peter Spencer’s Shooting Death Justified As Self-DefenseThe Venango County District Attorney has announced that Peter Spencer’s death in December was justified by self-defense under the Castle Doctrine.
Three Rivers Arts Festival Moving Entirely To Pittsburgh Cultural DistrictThe Three Rivers Arts Festival is making a big move this summer, changing locations from Point State Park over to the Pittsburgh Cultural District.
DEP Declares Code Orange Air Quality Action DayIt's a very spring-like day out there, but there is an air pollution warning for the Mon Valley.