Klavon's Ice Cream Parlor Up For SaleThe owner of Klavon's says his second business he owns won't allow him to give Klavon's the attention it deserves.

19 minutes ago

Chartiers Twp. Council Denies Request To Build Cell TowerThe tower would have been built on a hillside near Ridge Avenue.

22 minutes ago

Deer Jumping To Deaths From Elk Co. OverpassArea residents want PennDOT to put up a fence to try and prevent the deer from jumping.

23 minutes ago

Pa. Supreme Court Sides With Dominion Voting Systems In Election Fraud CaseThe company won an appeal to ensure any inspection of its machines is done by a lab with specific credentials.

25 minutes ago

Man Accused Of Sexually Assaulting Two ChildrenPolice say Michael Ewing of Hopewell sexually assaulted the boys at his home dozens of times.

26 minutes ago

Ireland Contracting Nightly Sports Call: March 21, 2022 (Pt. 3)KDKA's Bob Pompeani and 93.7 The Fan's Chris Mueller discuss the sports topics of the day.

43 minutes ago

KDKA-TV Nightly Forecast (3/21)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

2 hours ago

Parents Voice Opinions On Masks For Pittsburgh Public SchoolsKDKA's Royce Jones has more from a public hearing.

2 hours ago

Family Upset About Damaged Headstones At Local CemeteryA local family wants dozens of damaged gravestones at a local cemetery to be repaired.

2 hours ago

2 Local Residents Charged For Alleged Role In Capitol RiotKDKA's Jennifer Borrasso has more.

2 hours ago

South Hills Residents Raise Concerns Over Drinking WaterSome neighbors in the South Hills have questions about a recent change in the look and taste of their drinking water.

5 hours ago

From Uncertainty To National ChampionEmily Curlett did not know what could happen next. Now she is a national champion.

5 hours ago

Washington County Drug Bust Leads To 3 ArrestsThree people were arrested after a large drug bust at a Washington County home.

6 hours ago

After A Lot Of Talk, Gas Tax Holiday Bills To Be Introduced This Week (Part 1)Gasoline prices in the region remain high, averaging $4.31 a gallon in western Pennsylvania on Monday.

6 hours ago

After A Lot Of Talk, Gas Tax Holiday Bills To Be Introduced This Week (Part 2)Gasoline prices in the region remain high, averaging $4.31 a gallon in western Pennsylvania on Monday.

6 hours ago

After A Lot Of Talk, Gas Tax Holiday Bills To Be Introduced This Week (Part 3)There’s been a lot of talk – but little action – on a state gasoline tax holiday.

6 hours ago

Gainey To Address Gun ViolenceGun violence, especially among our young, is a national epidemic come home.

7 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/21)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

7 hours ago

Delivery Driver Robbed In PittsburghA delivery driver was robbed at gunpoint early Monday morning, according to a police statement.

7 hours ago

Woman Turns Herself In To FBI For Alleged Role In Capitol RiotA Pittsburgh-area woman turned herself in to authorities Monday in connection to last year's deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

7 hours ago

Woman Trampled By Cows In Beaver CountyA woman was flown to the hospital after being trampled by cows in Beaver County.

8 hours ago

Man Charged After Weekend Shooting In Mercer CountyA man has been charged after a shooting in Sharon over the weekend.

8 hours ago