Man Accused Of Having Sexual Relationship With 15-Year-Old GirlA Westmoreland County man is accused of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl.

1 hour ago

Monessen's Former Mayor Says 'Inappropriate Actions' Are Happening Inside City HallKDKA's Meghan Schiller has the exclusive story.

2 hours ago

Habitat For Humanity Of Greater Pittsburgh Receives $2.5 Million From Mackenzie ScottA Pittsburgh organization is benefiting from a massive philanthropic gift by Mackenzie Scott.

2 hours ago

Spirit Adding Nonstop Flights From Pittsburgh To NewarkSpirit is adding nonstop service from Pittsburgh to Newark this summer.

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Allderdice Students Set Up Food PantryKDKA's Kym Gable has more, On A Positive Note.

3 hours ago

Poison Prevention TipsIt's National Poison Prevent Week, and a local doctor has tips on how to keep everyone safe

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Public Schools Board Exempts Performing Arts Students From Mask MandateThe Pittsburgh Public Schools board of directors just approved changes to the district's health and safety plan which exempts a select group of students from having to wear masks in certain settings; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

3 hours ago

Woman Shot, Killed In MonongahelaA man is accused of shooting and killing his wife at their home in Monongahela; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

4 hours ago

New State Regulations To Protect Tipped Restaurant Workers And BartendersKDKA's Jon Delano has more.

4 hours ago

Woman Killed After Train Collides With Car In Westmoreland CountyA woman was killed Wednesday morning when her car collided with a train in Sutersville; KDKA's Shelley Bortz reports.

4 hours ago

5 Pittsburgh Officers Involved In Jim Rogers' Tasing Death FiredFive Pittsburgh police officers involved in the tasing death of Jim Rogers have been fired; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

4 hours ago

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/23)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

4 hours ago

Glimmer Of Hope Foundation Providing Help To Those Battling Metastatic Breast CancerWith it being Women’s History Month, we’re featuring two women who are going above and beyond for others. We’ve discovered the work they’re doing is making a huge impact on the lives of women in the Pittsburgh area and beyond; KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

5 hours ago

Around The Table - May PrimaryStacy Smith and local political experts discuss the list of candidates for May's primary election.

5 hours ago

Pennsylvania Police Agencies Sending Body Armor To UkrainePennsylvania is helping Ukraine by donating used body armor to help keep its citizens safe.

5 hours ago

Couple Facing Charges After Allegedly Scamming Rivers Casino Out Of $10,000A couple took home more than $10,000 after they worked together to cheat at roulette at Rivers Casino.

5 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/23)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ron Smiley's forecast!

9 hours ago

Moderna: Low-Dose COVID Vaccines Work For Children Under 6Moderna says its low-dose COVID-19 vaccine is safe and provides protection for kids 6 months to 6 years old.

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

9 hours ago

12 hours ago

Something Good: Cranes For UkraineLaurel Arts is asking people to try out their origami skills in their Cranes For Ukraine initiative.

12 hours ago