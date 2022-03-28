Around The Table: Investments And The Economy
Around The Table: Investments And The Economy
Sponsored By
Categories: News, Local News, KDKATV
Latest Videos
Bill To Ban Transgender Women From Female Sports To Be Voted In House Committee This WeekThe bill is controversial because some see it as discriminatory.
WWE Monday Night Raw Returns To PPG Paints ArenaPTL's Daisy Jade catches up with WWE star Montez Ford about the return of Monday Night Raw to PPG Paints Arena.
Better Business Bureau Warns Of Growing Cryptocurrency ScamsA Greensburg woman feels duped after falling for a social media offer that she’s now calling “too good to be true.”
Peter Spencer's Family Pushes Back On DA's DecisionThe family of Peter Spencer is pushing back after the Venango County district attorney determined no charges would be filed in his death.
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/28)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!
Highland Park Bridge Ramp To Rt. 28 Northbound Closure BeginsA busy corridor for commuters is about to become complicated even for seasoned Pittsburgh drivers.
Mom Tearfully Pleads For New Leads 15 Years After Daughter's DeathA mother from Westmoreland County is renewing the call for justice 15 years after her daughter was killed.
New UPMC Health Center Opens In Hill DistrictUPMC's newest health center in the Hill District opened Monday.
3 Killed In 50-Vehicle Pileup On I-81 During Snow SquallAt least three people were killed in the massive pileup on I-80 in Schuylkill County.
Around The Table: Investments And The EconomyAround The Table: Investments And The Economy
AAA: Avoid Going Below A Quarter Tank Of GasAccording to AAA, gas prices are starting to stabilize.
Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (3/28)
Daisy's Hack For Spring Cleaning WeekSpring cleaning hacks from the PTL crew!
Local Woman Turns Pandemic Hobby Into Expanding BusinessWe're chatting with Jessica Garda, the owner of The Cheerful Balloon Company, about how she grew her pandemic hobby into a successful business.
Local Bowler Getting National Attention For Rare FeatPTL's Mikey Hood heads out to Sheffield Lanes in Aliquippa where local bowler Stephen Kosela is getting national attention for a rare feat!
Spring Cleaning Week: Hauling Out The JunkIt's Spring Cleaning Week on PTL and Celina Pompeani Mathison is learning more about cleaning out that unwanted junk you might have in the house from Two Men and a Truck and Michael Brothers Hauling and Recycling.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 28, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and Ron Smiley catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
AAA: Gas Prices StabilizingAAA says gas prices are stabilizing, but they could rise again; KDKA's Chris Hofman reports.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/28)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Kristin Emery's forecast!
Pittsburgh First Lady Michelle Gainey Unveils Art Exhibit Celebrating WomenPittsburgh's first lady celebrated Women's History Month Monday morning, honoring women through art and local artists.
Small Plane Slides Off Runway At Arnold Palmer Regional AirportEmergency crews are on the scene after a small plane slid off the runway at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.
Woman Killed In Robinson Township House FireA woman was killed in a house fire in Robinson Township; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.
Bright Headlights And The Effect They HaveKDKA's John Shumway provides tips on how to minimize the effects of bright headlights.
Consumer Alert Issued For Sinful SweetsThe chocolate company was found to have committed several health code violations.