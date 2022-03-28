Around The Table: Investments And The Economy

Bill To Ban Transgender Women From Female Sports To Be Voted In House Committee This WeekThe bill is controversial because some see it as discriminatory.

7 minutes ago

WWE Monday Night Raw Returns To PPG Paints ArenaPTL's Daisy Jade catches up with WWE star Montez Ford about the return of Monday Night Raw to PPG Paints Arena.

23 minutes ago

Better Business Bureau Warns Of Growing Cryptocurrency ScamsA Greensburg woman feels duped after falling for a social media offer that she’s now calling “too good to be true.”

34 minutes ago

Peter Spencer's Family Pushes Back On DA's DecisionThe family of Peter Spencer is pushing back after the Venango County district attorney determined no charges would be filed in his death.

46 minutes ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (3/28)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

54 minutes ago

Highland Park Bridge Ramp To Rt. 28 Northbound Closure BeginsA busy corridor for commuters is about to become complicated even for seasoned Pittsburgh drivers.

1 hour ago

Mom Tearfully Pleads For New Leads 15 Years After Daughter's DeathA mother from Westmoreland County is renewing the call for justice 15 years after her daughter was killed.

1 hour ago

New UPMC Health Center Opens In Hill DistrictUPMC's newest health center in the Hill District opened Monday.

1 hour ago

3 Killed In 50-Vehicle Pileup On I-81 During Snow SquallAt least three people were killed in the massive pileup on I-80 in Schuylkill County.

1 hour ago

Around The Table: Investments And The EconomyAround The Table: Investments And The Economy

2 hours ago

AAA: Avoid Going Below A Quarter Tank Of GasAccording to AAA, gas prices are starting to stabilize.

2 hours ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (3/28)

3 hours ago

Daisy's Hack For Spring Cleaning WeekSpring cleaning hacks from the PTL crew!

3 hours ago

Local Woman Turns Pandemic Hobby Into Expanding BusinessWe're chatting with Jessica Garda, the owner of The Cheerful Balloon Company, about how she grew her pandemic hobby into a successful business.

3 hours ago

Local Bowler Getting National Attention For Rare FeatPTL's Mikey Hood heads out to Sheffield Lanes in Aliquippa where local bowler Stephen Kosela is getting national attention for a rare feat!

3 hours ago

Spring Cleaning Week: Hauling Out The JunkIt's Spring Cleaning Week on PTL and Celina Pompeani Mathison is learning more about cleaning out that unwanted junk you might have in the house from Two Men and a Truck and Michael Brothers Hauling and Recycling.

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 28, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and Ron Smiley catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 hours ago

AAA: Gas Prices StabilizingAAA says gas prices are stabilizing, but they could rise again; KDKA's Chris Hofman reports.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (3/28)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Kristin Emery's forecast!

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh First Lady Michelle Gainey Unveils Art Exhibit Celebrating WomenPittsburgh's first lady celebrated Women's History Month Monday morning, honoring women through art and local artists.

6 hours ago

Small Plane Slides Off Runway At Arnold Palmer Regional AirportEmergency crews are on the scene after a small plane slid off the runway at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport in Latrobe.

7 hours ago

Woman Killed In Robinson Township House FireA woman was killed in a house fire in Robinson Township; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

7 hours ago

Bright Headlights And The Effect They HaveKDKA's John Shumway provides tips on how to minimize the effects of bright headlights.

13 hours ago

Consumer Alert Issued For Sinful SweetsThe chocolate company was found to have committed several health code violations.

13 hours ago