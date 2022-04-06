Political analysts join Stacy Smith in a round table on upcoming primary elections, inflation, and other current events.
Around The Table- Primary Elections
FBI Pittsburgh Office Leads Actions To Disrupt Russian Cybercrime OperationThe war in Ukraine has come home in the form of cyberattacks on the U.S. economy. The FBI field office in Pittsburgh is being credited with saving thousands of small business computer systems, identifying and blocking a network of Russian bots before the damage could be done; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.
No One Injured, Dog Killed In Elizabeth Township Apartment Building FireNo one was injured but a dog was killed when flames broke out at an apartment building in Elizabeth Township; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/6)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!
DA Won't File Charges In Death Of Man Shot, Killed In JeannetteNo charges will be filed in the death of a man shot and killed in Jeannette two and a half years ago, the Westmoreland County district attorney announced. KDKA's Royce Jones reports.
New And Renovated Features Unveiled For Pirates’ 22nd Season At PNC ParkThe new features include food stands, places to eat, a kids’ play area, a lounge and more.
Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing CarA trip to the gas station turned into a frightening experience for a Westmoreland County woman.
Reporter Update: Fire Erupts At Elizabeth Township ApartmentKDKA's Amy Wadas reports from Elizabeth Township where a fire cause heavy damage to an apartment building and killed someone's pet.
Reporter Update: Avian Flu Prompts Changes At Zoo And AviaryKDKA's Chris Hoffman has more on concerns about a strain of avian flu that has the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and the National Aviary making changes.
Reporter Update: PNC Park Gets Upgrades Ahead Of New SeasonKDKA's Bryant Reed has more on the upgrades, renovations and new features at PNC Park for the upcoming baseball season!
Pa. Game Commission Closes Rock-Climbing Activities On 2 State Game Lands In Fayette CountyRock climbers will have to find a new place to climb now following an announcement from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/6)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!
FDA Investigating If Illnesses Are Linked To Lucky Charms CerealThe FDA is investigating why hundreds of people reported getting sick after eating Lucky Charms.
Pittsburgh Musical Theater Bringing 'Jesus Christ Superstar' To The StagePTL's Daisy Jade is talking to the stars of Pittsburgh Musical Theater's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar."
Classes Canceled Until After Easter At Erie High SchoolClasses are canceled at Erie High School after a shooting left a student injured.
Police Looking For Man, Woman Accused Of Robbing 7-ElevenState police are investigating a robbery at a gas station in East Pittsburgh.
Actions To Disrupt Russian Cybercrime Operation Led By FBI Pittsburgh OfficeThe Biden administration charged a Russian oligarch with violating U.S. government sanctions.
Police: Man Steals Woman's Car While She's Pumping Gas In GreensburgPolice are looking for a man accused of stealing a woman's car while she was pumping gas in Greensburg.
Something Good: Sensory-Safe ClubhouseA new sensory-safe clubhouse is helping kids on the autism spectrum in our area.
'The Bold And The Beautiful' Star Sean Kanan Coming Home To Lawrence CountyWe're chatting with "The Bold and the Beautiful" star Sean Kanan, who is a native of New Castle, about coming home to Lawrence County for a community event and about his latest TV projects.
Pizza Making At Alta Via In Bakery SquareHeather and David get a lesson in Pizza making at Alta Via Pizzeria in Bakery Square!
Cooking With Rania: Ham And Cheese CrepesRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making Ham and Cheese Crepes for Easter brunch!