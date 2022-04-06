KDKA News Update PM: April 6, 2022KDKA News Update PM: April 6, 2022

19 minutes ago

Pitt's Johnny Petrishen Has Dreams Of Playing On SundaysKDKA’s Rich Walsh talked to Johnny Petrishen about his chances of playing on Sundays.

2 hours ago

Volunteers Make Pierogies At South Side Church To Help War-Torn UkraineVolunteers rolled up their sleeves to make pierogies at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on the South Side on Wednesday.

2 hours ago

Tips On Paying For CollegeKDKA-TV talks to an expert who has tips on how to pay for college.

2 hours ago

State's School Safety Tipline Reveals Mental Health Crisis, AG SaysSafe2Say is a tip line used by students with the intention of preventing violence in schools, but it’s uncovering a mental health crisis; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

2 hours ago

Rising Cost Of Health CareInflation is impacting the costs of prescription medicine, and it can be a matter of life or death for some people.

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Plastic Bag Ban Heads To City Council For Final VoteThe push to ban plastic bags in the city of Pittsburgh is one step closer; KDKA's Erika Stanish reports.

3 hours ago

McKees Rocks Woman On Mission To Serve The HungryKDKA's Shelley Bortz has more.

3 hours ago

FBI Pittsburgh Office Leads Actions To Disrupt Russian Cybercrime OperationThe war in Ukraine has come home in the form of cyberattacks on the U.S. economy. The FBI field office in Pittsburgh is being credited with saving thousands of small business computer systems, identifying and blocking a network of Russian bots before the damage could be done; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.

3 hours ago

No One Injured, Dog Killed In Elizabeth Township Apartment Building FireNo one was injured but a dog was killed when flames broke out at an apartment building in Elizabeth Township; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

4 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/6)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

4 hours ago

DA Won't File Charges In Death Of Man Shot, Killed In JeannetteNo charges will be filed in the death of a man shot and killed in Jeannette two and a half years ago, the Westmoreland County district attorney announced. KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

4 hours ago

New And Renovated Features Unveiled For Pirates’ 22nd Season At PNC ParkThe new features include food stands, places to eat, a kids’ play area, a lounge and more.

4 hours ago

Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing CarA trip to the gas station turned into a frightening experience for a Westmoreland County woman.

4 hours ago

Reporter Update: Fire Erupts At Elizabeth Township ApartmentKDKA's Amy Wadas reports from Elizabeth Township where a fire cause heavy damage to an apartment building and killed someone's pet.

5 hours ago

Around The Table- Primary ElectionsPolitical analysts join Stacy Smith in a round table on upcoming primary elections, inflation, and other current events.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: Avian Flu Prompts Changes At Zoo And AviaryKDKA's Chris Hoffman has more on concerns about a strain of avian flu that has the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and the National Aviary making changes.

7 hours ago

Reporter Update: PNC Park Gets Upgrades Ahead Of New SeasonKDKA's Bryant Reed has more on the upgrades, renovations and new features at PNC Park for the upcoming baseball season!

7 hours ago

Pa. Game Commission Closes Rock-Climbing Activities On 2 State Game Lands In Fayette CountyRock climbers will have to find a new place to climb now following an announcement from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

9 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/6)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!

9 hours ago

FDA Investigating If Illnesses Are Linked To Lucky Charms CerealThe FDA is investigating why hundreds of people reported getting sick after eating Lucky Charms.

9 hours ago

Pittsburgh Musical Theater Bringing 'Jesus Christ Superstar' To The StagePTL's Daisy Jade is talking to the stars of Pittsburgh Musical Theater's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar."

9 hours ago

Classes Canceled Until After Easter At Erie High SchoolClasses are canceled at Erie High School after a shooting left a student injured.

9 hours ago