KDKA’s Rich Walsh talked to Johnny Petrishen about his chances of playing on Sundays.
Pitt's Johnny Petrishen Has Dreams Of Playing On Sundays
KDKA News Update PM: April 6, 2022KDKA News Update PM: April 6, 2022
Volunteers Make Pierogies At South Side Church To Help War-Torn UkraineVolunteers rolled up their sleeves to make pierogies at St. John the Baptist Ukrainian Catholic Church on the South Side on Wednesday.
Tips On Paying For CollegeKDKA-TV talks to an expert who has tips on how to pay for college.
State's School Safety Tipline Reveals Mental Health Crisis, AG SaysSafe2Say is a tip line used by students with the intention of preventing violence in schools, but it’s uncovering a mental health crisis; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.
Rising Cost Of Health CareInflation is impacting the costs of prescription medicine, and it can be a matter of life or death for some people.
Pittsburgh Plastic Bag Ban Heads To City Council For Final VoteThe push to ban plastic bags in the city of Pittsburgh is one step closer; KDKA's Erika Stanish reports.
McKees Rocks Woman On Mission To Serve The HungryKDKA's Shelley Bortz has more.
FBI Pittsburgh Office Leads Actions To Disrupt Russian Cybercrime OperationThe war in Ukraine has come home in the form of cyberattacks on the U.S. economy. The FBI field office in Pittsburgh is being credited with saving thousands of small business computer systems, identifying and blocking a network of Russian bots before the damage could be done; KDKA's Andy Sheehan reports.
No One Injured, Dog Killed In Elizabeth Township Apartment Building FireNo one was injured but a dog was killed when flames broke out at an apartment building in Elizabeth Township; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.
KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/6)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!
DA Won't File Charges In Death Of Man Shot, Killed In JeannetteNo charges will be filed in the death of a man shot and killed in Jeannette two and a half years ago, the Westmoreland County district attorney announced. KDKA's Royce Jones reports.
New And Renovated Features Unveiled For Pirates’ 22nd Season At PNC ParkThe new features include food stands, places to eat, a kids’ play area, a lounge and more.
Police Searching For Man Accused Of Stealing CarA trip to the gas station turned into a frightening experience for a Westmoreland County woman.
Reporter Update: Fire Erupts At Elizabeth Township ApartmentKDKA's Amy Wadas reports from Elizabeth Township where a fire cause heavy damage to an apartment building and killed someone's pet.
Around The Table- Primary ElectionsPolitical analysts join Stacy Smith in a round table on upcoming primary elections, inflation, and other current events.
Reporter Update: Avian Flu Prompts Changes At Zoo And AviaryKDKA's Chris Hoffman has more on concerns about a strain of avian flu that has the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium and the National Aviary making changes.
Reporter Update: PNC Park Gets Upgrades Ahead Of New SeasonKDKA's Bryant Reed has more on the upgrades, renovations and new features at PNC Park for the upcoming baseball season!
Pa. Game Commission Closes Rock-Climbing Activities On 2 State Game Lands In Fayette CountyRock climbers will have to find a new place to climb now following an announcement from the Pennsylvania Game Commission.
KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/6)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Mary Ours' forecast!
FDA Investigating If Illnesses Are Linked To Lucky Charms CerealThe FDA is investigating why hundreds of people reported getting sick after eating Lucky Charms.
Pittsburgh Musical Theater Bringing 'Jesus Christ Superstar' To The StagePTL's Daisy Jade is talking to the stars of Pittsburgh Musical Theater's production of "Jesus Christ Superstar."
Classes Canceled Until After Easter At Erie High SchoolClasses are canceled at Erie High School after a shooting left a student injured.