KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/11)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

4 minutes ago

ESPN Details Crimes Of Todd Hodne At Penn StateAnother Penn State University scandal is making headlines this week.

8 minutes ago

19-Year-Old Killed In Double Shooting In Hill DistrictA 19-year-old injured in a double shooting in Pittsburgh's Hill District Sunday night has died.

15 minutes ago

Pitt Grad Students Offering Free Tax HelpGraduate students at the University of Pittsburgh are offering free tax help ahead of filing deadline day.

45 minutes ago

Carousel Opens In Schenley Plaza For 16th SeasonThe PNC Carousel in Schenley Plaza opened for the season on Monday.

49 minutes ago

Around The Table Investment And The EconomyToday Stacy Smith and our economic experts discuss interest rates and their effects on the housing market, bonds and investors

2 hours ago

Reporter Update: 13-Year-Old Killed In CrashA 13-year-old was killed in a crash in Washington County; KDKA's Amy Wadas reports.

3 hours ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (4/11)

6 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/11)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Kristin Emery's forecast!

6 hours ago

License Plate Reader Cameras Coming To William Penn Highway In MurrysvilleWestmoreland County will soon use two license plate reader cameras to help police combat crime.

6 hours ago

2 Injured In Bedford Dwellings ShootingPittsburgh police are investigating a double shooting in the Bedford Dwellings neighborhood; KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.

6 hours ago

Something Good: National Pet DayOn National Pet Day, we're celebrating our favorite animals - our own!

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: April 11, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

7 hours ago

Military Mondays: April 11, 2022Military Mondays pays tribute to local servicemen and servicewomen.

8 hours ago

Earth Day Fashion ShowDesigners are bringing their interesting designs to the Ecolution Fashion Gala in Pittsburgh this Wednesday! PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison reports.

8 hours ago

Learning Self-Defense And Empowerment With SETpointPTL's Daisy Jade learns more about the SETpoint program, a self-defense and empowerment training class, from founder Michele Montag.

8 hours ago

Books And Beyond: BoxitectsPTL's Heather Abraham and her daughter Lila introduce us to the April book of the month!

8 hours ago

Finding Help To Leave Dangerous SituationsWe talk with Nicole Molinaro, the President and CEO of the Women's Center and Shelter of Greater Pittsburgh, about how to find help and refuge from domestic violence.

8 hours ago

Celebrating National Pet DayToday's the perfect time to give your dog or cat some extra love!

12 hours ago

Planning Ahead For Summer Camp (Pt. 2)KDKA's John Shumway reports on what you need to know before sending your children to summer camp.

13 hours ago

KDKA-TV Morning Forecast (4/11)Get the latest weather updates from meteorologist Ron Smiley!

13 hours ago

Planning Ahead For Summer Camp (Pt. 1)KDKA's John Shumway reports on what you need to know before sending your children to summer camp.

13 hours ago

Search For Answers Continues In Death Of Dwayne HaskinsHaskins was struck and killed along I-595 in South Florida, KDKA's Lindsay Ward reports.

13 hours ago

Two People Injured In Hill District ShootingOne person was left in critical condition, KDKA's Jessica Guay reports.

13 hours ago