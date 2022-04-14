PennDOT Reminds Drivers To Slow DownIt is National Work Zone Awareness Week.

19 minutes ago

KDKA News Update PM: April 14, 2022KDKA News Update PM: April 14, 2022

39 minutes ago

Ambitious Girl Scout Uses Old-School Tricks To Sell CookiesKDKA's Kym Gable has more, On A Positive Note.

1 hour ago

Norwin District Leaders And Superintendent Look To Start Bullying Prevention ProgramNorwin School District leaders are looking to start a new program that will have prevention and intervention strategies to fight bullying for all grade levels; KDKA's Bryant Reed reports.

2 hours ago

Local Lawmaker Wants To Put $25 Fee On Property Sales To Fund VFD, EMS CrewsIt seems more and more volunteer fire departments are looking for money to stay open and keep you safe. Now, a local state representative is planning to introduce legislation next month to get more money into their coffers; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

2 hours ago

Wolf Calls On Lawmakers To Approve Plan To Use Pandemic Money For Stimulus ChecksIf enacted, checks would come directly from the Pennsylvania Treasury and would not be taxed as income.

2 hours ago

Former Armstrong County High School Softball Coach Accused Of Inappropriate Relationship With StudentA former Armstrong County high school softball coach has been arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a student; KDKA's Shelley Bortz reports.

2 hours ago

Group Says Bridge Tolling Plan Would Negatively Impact Economy, Traffic And Public SafetyThose in opposition to the project held a press conference Thursday.

2 hours ago

North Huntingdon Man Accused Of Producing Child PornA North Huntingdon man is in jail, accused of producing child porn and uploading it to the internet; KDKA's Ross Guidotti reports.

2 hours ago

Perry Traditional Academy Principal On Leave After Breaking Up FightThe principal of Perry Traditional Academy is on leave after breaking up a fight between students on a school bus; KDKA's Jennifer Borrasso reports.

2 hours ago

HAZMAT Called To Penn-American Water Facility In BaldwinSeveral first responders have converged on the Penn-American Water facility in Baldwin.

3 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/14)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

3 hours ago

Jewish Leaders From Pittsburgh Travel To Poland To Help Ukrainian RefugeesAs millions of Ukrainians flee their homes, Poland is the country that is seeing most of the refugees.

3 hours ago

Wolf Calls On State Lawmakers To Approve Plan To Use Pandemic Money For HouseholdsKDKA's Jon Delano has more on the governor's plan.

3 hours ago

Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife On Safari Will Stand Trial This SummerKDKA's Royce Jones has the latest.

4 hours ago

Perry Traditional Academy Principal Put On LeaveA local principal is on leave after breaking up a fight between students

5 hours ago

State House Passes Whole Milk BillThe State House passed a bill to allow whole milk and reduced fat milk back to schools

5 hours ago

No Tuition IncreaseThe State System Of Higher Education Approves A Tuition Freeze For Pennsylvania's 14 State Owned Universities

5 hours ago

Residents Express Concerns About TollsToday residents gathered to express concerns about proposed tolls on local bridges

5 hours ago

Local Dentist Trial Date SetEx-Greensburg dentist charged in the death of his wife on a safari is set for a July trial

5 hours ago

Reporter Update: Lawmaker Looking To Help Fund Local VFD, EMS CrewsA local state rep is looking to introduce a bill to help fund local VFD and EMS crews; KDKA's Chris Hoffman reports.

7 hours ago

Something Good: Thank you, Janitor Gino!After 38 years of serving students as a janitor, Gino Stephens is retiring from Margaret Ross Elementary.

7 hours ago

30th Annual Women's Auxiliary Fabric SaleThe Salvation Army Pittsburgh Temple hosted the 30th annual Women's Auxiliary Fabric Sale. Here's a look!

8 hours ago

Easter Bouquet Ideas From Neubauer's FlowersJoey Neubauer, of Neubauer's Flowers and Market House, stops by with some beautiful Easter flower arrangements.

8 hours ago