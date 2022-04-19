KDKA News Update PM: April 19, 2022KDKA News Update PM: April 19, 2022

18 minutes ago

Steelers Draft Preview 2022: Inside LinebackersKDKA's Rich Walsh breaks down the 2022 NFL Draft.

30 minutes ago

Pittsburgh Mass Shooting: Police sources paint picture of what happenedInvestigators are putting pieces of the puzzle together after Sunday morning's mass shooting in Pittsburgh.

1 hour ago

David McCormick Reacts To Trump's Endorsement Of Mehmet OzRepublican voters will pick their nominee for Senate just four weeks from Tuesday.

2 hours ago

David McCormick denies shipping jobs to ChinaRepublican voters will pick their nominee for Senate just four weeks from Tuesday.

2 hours ago

Former Coach's Players Were At Sunday's PartyA coach and mentor of several of the partygoers spoke out and shared a message of concern after Sunday's mass shooting; KDKA's Shelley Bortz reports.

2 hours ago

Man Arrested In Monroeville Olive Garden ShootingA man wanted after an Olive Garden employee was robbed and shot outside the restaurant in Monroeville last month has been arrested.

2 hours ago

Man Pleads Guilty In Cab Driver's Beating Death, Gets 19 To 38 YearsA man pleaded guilty to murder and robbery for his role in the 2017 beating death of a cab driver in the city's Beltzhoover neighborhood.

2 hours ago

Race for lieutenant governor heats up over an endorsement claimAttorney General Josh Shapiro has asked a candidate for lieutenant governor to stop using his name and image in a campaign ad. As political editor Jon Delano explains, that’s because Shapiro, the Democratic candidate for governor, has endorsed a different candidate to be his running mate.

2 hours ago

Federal Judge Voids Mask Mandate For Public TransportationFrom buses to trains to planes, travelers now have the option to go mask-free; KDKA's Briana Smith reports.

2 hours ago

Power Surge In Washington County Leaves Hundreds Without PowerA power surge in Washington County left hundreds without power and many with damage.

3 hours ago

KDKA Investigates: Beaver County Landlord Says He's Still Waiting For Rental AssistanceSome landlords in Beaver County want to know where their money is; KDKA's Meghan Schiller reports.

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh City Council Introduces Legislation Regulating Short-Term Rentals Like AirbnbAfter Sunday's deadly mass shooting at a massive Airbnb party on the North Side with hundreds in attendance, three Pittsburgh City Council members introduced a new ordinance on short-term rentals; KDKA's Royce Jones reports.

3 hours ago

As Mask Mandate Ends, Travelers Have Mixed Feelings About What To DoA federal judge threw out the CDC’s mask mandate.

3 hours ago

KDKA-TV Evening Forecast (4/19)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Ray Petelin's forecast!

3 hours ago

Take A Father To School Day In Pittsburgh Aims To Create Role ModelsThe trauma from this weekend’s mass shooting is being felt across the region.

3 hours ago

Earth 365: Climate Change And AllergiesIn all, more than 50 million Americans suffer from some type of allergy.

4 hours ago

School Van Overturns In Fayette CountyA school van overturned Tuesday afternoon in Fayette County.

4 hours ago

KDKA In Your Neighborhood: Concord Elementary SchoolKDKA In Your Neighborhood: A visit to Concord Elementary School in Carrick.

6 hours ago

Reporter Update: 30 To 40 Washington County Homes Hit By Power SurgeAround 30 to 40 homes were impacted by a power surge in the area of Chartiers Township.

7 hours ago

KDKA-TV Afternoon Forecast (4/19)Get the latest weather updates with meteorologist Kristin Emery's forecast!

9 hours ago

Murrysville Police cite increase of 911 calls to kids playing 'assassins' gameMurrysville police say there's been an increase in 911 calls late at night for kids playing an "assassins" game.

9 hours ago

Federal judge overturns CDC's public transit mask mandateA federal judge in Florida overturned the CDC's travel mask mandate. KDKA's Briana Smith spoke to passengers at Pittsburgh International Airport about this change.

9 hours ago

Coming Up On PTL!Coming Up On PTL! (4/19)

10 hours ago