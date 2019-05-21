Tech Center: Stationary Bike

Pet Of The Week: RogueOn National Rescue Dog Day, Shannon Clarke, of Animal Friends, brings Rogue, who's looking for a forever home.
That's A Cool House: Pet HousesBarkitecture, part of a fundraiser with spectacular, custom houses for dogs and cats.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 20, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
That's A Wrap: May 17, 2019A look back at some of the things featured on the show.
Motorcycle Riding SafetyMikey Hood gets up close tips on how to safely ride a motorcycle.
Gardening With Doug Oster: Deer Free GardenDoug Oster shows what type of flowers and plants that deers don't want to eat as well something you can spray to keep them away.
Mid-Atlantic Police Skills CompetitionJeff Vesci, president of the mid-atlantic motorcycle riding committee explains the skill level local police need to take part.
Walk For HomelessTunch Ilkin and Craig Wolfley talk about the walk for homeless slated for Saturday, May 25th on the North Shore.
Yelp Pittsburgh: Subscription BoxesYelp Pittsburgh community manager Rachel Carlson shows some of the cool things available via subscription boxes from local vendors.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 17, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
PTL Weekend Planner: May 16, 2019Some fun things to do this weekend in Pittsburgh's Today Weekend Planner.
EQT Childrens Theater Festival: Featured PerformersMeet two of the performers and their unique performances that will be part of the festival.
In The Kitchen: Drunken SpaghettiCookbook author and private chef Cynthia Ferich shows how to make "Drunken Spaghetti."
Previewing 'The Big Bang Theory' FinaleActor Kunal Nayyar, better known as Raj on "The Big Bang Theory," talks about the series finale after 12 seasons and 279 episodes.
EQT Children's Theater FestivalThe 33rd year of the children's festival has new and exciting events for kids to enjoy.
Kadey On The Road: Girl's TripKDKA's Celina Pompeani & Kate from Tom Henry Chevrolet takes Kadey out for a girl's road trip.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 16, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Free Bike Check-UpGet a free bike check up at Kimpton Hotel Monaco Pittsburgh.
Pittsburgh Magazine: Home EditionPittsburgh Magazine home editor Jessica Sinichak shows some of the living spaces featured in the magazine.
Ethnic Neighborhood TourPreview of the ethnic neighborhood tour that looks at Eastern European blending in Pittsburgh.