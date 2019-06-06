Mikey Hood explains what 5G is all about.
Three Rivers Festival FoodHear about some of the food available during the Dollar Bank Three Rivers Festival.
Seven Springs Food FestivalHeather Abraham tries some of the food available during the resorts food festival.
Wine & Beer FestivalSeven Springs holds an annual wine and a beer festival.
Seven Springs Wedding VenueA lovely space to hold a wedding and the reception.
Three Rivers Arts Festival OpenLearn more about the musical line up for the festival and some unique artists.
Seven Springs SpaLearn about some of the spa treatments available at the resort.
Seven Springs GolfTake a look at the 18 hole golf course at the resort.
Seven Springs Mountain Resort Summer FestivalsSeven Springs Mountain Resort marketing director Alex Moser talks about all the various summer festivals that will take place at the resort.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 7, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
All Clad SaleSome of the best cookware in the world is made in Washington County and will be on sale this weekend.
Kidsburgh: Arts Festival FunSee & hear about some of the fun activities for children during this years Dollar Bank Three Rivers Arts Festival.
In The Kitchen With Hal B. KleinFood & dining critic for Pittsbugh Magazine Hal B. Klein shows his spin on a summer salad.
Celebrity Dodgeball CompetitionFormer Steeler greats Santonio Holmes and Arthur Moats talk about a dodgeball tournament to benefit charity.
Lawrencville's Tryp HotelTake a look inside a new hotel located in Pittsburgh's Lawrenceville neighborhood.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 6, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and guest host associate editor and Pittsburgh Magazine dining critic Hal Klein catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Cooking With Rania: Pasta DishRania shows a dinner dish that's tasty and easy to make.
Pittsburgh's 2019 Summer GuideBrian Katze tells Mikey Hood some of the great events this summer in the city that can be found in the summer guide.
Cooking With Rania: Steak Salad With FriesRania shows how to make an easy lunch dish for the summer.
Global Running DayMikey Hood has some news for local runners regardless of age and ability.
Marriage PlanningWhat happens after the wedding is over and the marriage begins? Certified life coach Dr. Marlene Boas has some advice.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 5, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and Rania Harris catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
'Spamilton: An American Parody' Performance, Interview With Pittsburgh CLO Producing DirectorMark Fleischer, Pittsburgh CLO Producing Director talks about "Spamilton: An American Parody" and gives a preview of the show.
Trend Report: Father's Day GiftsShema Krinsky from The Mall At Robinson helps Celina Pompeani shop for a Father's Day gift for her dad.
Natalie Bencivenga Showcases June Pittsburgh EventsNatalie showcases philanthropic events that are happening this month in Pittsburgh.
Goats Great For 'Mowing' Hilly TerrainMikey Hood goes to the Waterfront where Allegheny GoatScape goats are munching on grass that's blocking the view of the riverside.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 4, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and Post-Gazette writer and Natalie Bencivenga catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
CCAC's Court Reporting ProgramCCAC's Court Reporting Program Coordinator Mary Beth Johnson talks about what it takes to be a court reporter.
What's On Stage: June 4, 2019Theater critic Chris Rawson talks about what's coming to Pittsburgh's stages this summer.