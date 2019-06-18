Previewing The Food At "Taste Of Jazz"The August Wilson Center's Cydney Nunn and Lidia's Pittsburgh Executive Chef Jean Porter stop by with a preview of the "Taste of Jazz" kickoff party for the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Zoo's Henry Talks All About AlligatorsThe Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's Henry Kacprzyk explains why it's not a good idea to keep an alligator as a pet.

1 day ago

Dog Week: Animal Friends Glamour ShotsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood features Linda Mitzel who volunteers her time to do doggy glamour shots for Animal Friends' adoptable pets.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 18, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Mikey Hood Competes In Soap Box DerbyKDKA's Mikey Hood competed in the Greater Pittsburgh Soap Box Derby.

2 days ago

Giant Eagle Perks Plus Grab Machine: June 17, 2019 (Pt. 2)KDKA's Ron Smiley checks out Giant Eagle's Perks Plus grab machine.

2 days ago

Ask Dr. Mike: June 17, 2019Dr. Mike Hutchinson, of Animal General, stops by to answer your questions about dogs.

2 days ago

Giant Eagle Perks Plus Grab Machine: June 17, 2019 (Pt. 1)KDKA's Ron Smiley checks out Giant Eagle's Perks Plus grab machine.

2 days ago

Seven Springs Set To Host Beer FestivalAlex Moser, of Seven Springs, and Brian Eaton, of Grist House Craft Brewery, stop by to talk about the resort's upcoming beer festival.

2 days ago

Pet Of The Week: Acai From Animal FriendsThis week's Pet of the Week on Pittsburgh Today Live is Acai, a lovable pup from Animal Friends!

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 17, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Butler Rib And Music Fest Starts TodayThe Butler Rib and Music Fest kicks off today at the Butler Farm Show Grounds.

5 days ago

Mikey Hood Checks Out The Butler Rib And Music Festival's Events And FoodMikey Hood is live at the Butler Fairgrounds for the first day of the inaugural Butler Rib And Music Festival.

5 days ago

How To Get In Shape For Your Active VacationFitness expert Aubrey Worek is showing you exercises you can do to stay fit and active on your vacation.

5 days ago

A Dance Performance...On A Moving Cargo Container!Celina Pompeani is down at the Three Rivers Arts Festival interviewing the people who made this performance possible.

5 days ago

Handy Andy Amrhein Shares Father's Day Gift IdeasHandy Andy Amrhein from "True Value Hardware" is talking about gift ideas for dad from the hardware store.

5 days ago

Butler Rib And Music FestivalMikey Hood is checking out the first ever Butler Rib And Music Festival where you can find lots of good food and good tunes this weekend.

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Dining Critic Hal B. KleinPittsburgh dining critic Hal B. Klein talks about the new restaurants that are opening around town.

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 14, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

5 days ago

Seth Meyers At Carnegie Music HallThe Late Night host will perform two shows at the Carnegie Music Hall in Homestead this Friday.

6 days ago