KDKA's Mikey Hood has a look at Apple's new service, Catalina.
Pittsburgh Today Live
Categories: Local Community, Technology & Computing, KDKATV
Vitalant Hosting Platelet PartiesVitalant is hosting parties where people can make blood platelet donations.
Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs Training Facilty Coming To Our AreaA Guardian Angels Medical Service Dogs training facilty is coming to western Pennsylvania.
Cooking With Rania: SlidersRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with slider recipes for summer!
Mommy Moment: June 19, 2019Kid expert Julie Plake McMinn has some tips on how to keep kids entertained all summer long.
Dog Week: Dogs At WorkKDKA's David Highfield features some Pittsburgh companies that have a dog-friendly policy.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 19, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Pittsburgh Zoo's Henry Talks All About OwlsThe Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's Henry Kacprzyk stops by with Hedwig, the Raptor Owl, to explain more about owls.
Trend Report: Defining Your Personal StyleShelley Yugar, of The Mall at Robinson, stops by with this week's Trend Report on how to define your personal style.
Previewing The Food At "Taste Of Jazz"The August Wilson Center's Cydney Nunn and Lidia's Pittsburgh Executive Chef Jean Porter stop by with a preview of the "Taste of Jazz" kickoff party for the Pittsburgh International Jazz Festival.
Pittsburgh Zoo's Henry Talks All About AlligatorsThe Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's Henry Kacprzyk explains why it's not a good idea to keep an alligator as a pet.
Dog Week: Animal Friends Glamour ShotsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood features Linda Mitzel who volunteers her time to do doggy glamour shots for Animal Friends' adoptable pets.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 18, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Mikey Hood Competes In Soap Box DerbyKDKA's Mikey Hood competed in the Greater Pittsburgh Soap Box Derby.
Giant Eagle Perks Plus Grab Machine: June 17, 2019 (Pt. 2)KDKA's Ron Smiley checks out Giant Eagle's Perks Plus grab machine.
Ask Dr. Mike: June 17, 2019Dr. Mike Hutchinson, of Animal General, stops by to answer your questions about dogs.
Giant Eagle Perks Plus Grab Machine: June 17, 2019 (Pt. 1)KDKA's Ron Smiley checks out Giant Eagle's Perks Plus grab machine.
Seven Springs Set To Host Beer FestivalAlex Moser, of Seven Springs, and Brian Eaton, of Grist House Craft Brewery, stop by to talk about the resort's upcoming beer festival.
Pet Of The Week: Acai From Animal FriendsThis week's Pet of the Week on Pittsburgh Today Live is Acai, a lovable pup from Animal Friends!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 17, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Butler Rib And Music Fest Starts TodayThe Butler Rib and Music Fest kicks off today at the Butler Farm Show Grounds.
Mikey Hood Checks Out The Butler Rib And Music Festival's Events And FoodMikey Hood is live at the Butler Fairgrounds for the first day of the inaugural Butler Rib And Music Festival.
How To Get In Shape For Your Active VacationFitness expert Aubrey Worek is showing you exercises you can do to stay fit and active on your vacation.
A Dance Performance...On A Moving Cargo Container!Celina Pompeani is down at the Three Rivers Arts Festival interviewing the people who made this performance possible.
Handy Andy Amrhein Shares Father's Day Gift IdeasHandy Andy Amrhein from "True Value Hardware" is talking about gift ideas for dad from the hardware store.
Butler Rib And Music FestivalMikey Hood is checking out the first ever Butler Rib And Music Festival where you can find lots of good food and good tunes this weekend.
Pittsburgh Dining Critic Hal B. KleinPittsburgh dining critic Hal B. Klein talks about the new restaurants that are opening around town.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 14, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Seth Meyers At Carnegie Music HallThe Late Night host will perform two shows at the Carnegie Music Hall in Homestead this Friday.