Kidsburgh Ambassador Yuling Behr explains how horse therapy help children.
Chef Bill Fuller: Cavatelli With Tomato SauceTips on how to preserve tomatoes and a wonderful meal using them.
Healthy SnackingLeslie Bonci gives some tips on the best things to snack on.
Cocktails: Bourbon Heritage MonthDave Kiawah shows how to make some cocktails perfect for national bourbon heritage month.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 5, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Pittsburgh Irish FestivalMairin Petrone and Scott Neely of King View Mead give a preview of the Irish Festival.
Life Coach Tips: Back To School StressLife coach Marlene Boas talks about getting back into a school routine.
Cooking With Rania: Chocolate Chip Zucchini MuffinsA recipe to help kids eat healthy.
Floor TrendsRusmur Floors talk about what's happening in the flooring business along with pet proof carpeting.
Eye On Health: Ovarian CancerDr. Thomas Krivak and ovarian cancer survivor Charlotte Duzicky talk about new treatments.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 4, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
All About AlpacasThe Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium kids kingdom have an interesting addition.
Cooking Corner: Upscale TailgatingGiant Eagle Market District chef Crystal Baldwin shows how to take your tailgating to another level.
Gathering Of ChefsMikey Hood discovers how local chefs are making meals for a great cause.
Reelabilites Film FestivalLearn more about a film festival that promotes awareness and appreciation of those living with disabilities.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 3, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Keep It Reel: Sept. 2, 2019What are the top movies tracking at the box office.
Bedner's Farm & Greenhouse Fall FestMikey Hood previews what the fall fest is all about.
Money Monday: Future PlanningFinancial tips for women on how to prepare for the future.
A Fair In The ParkLearn more about a unique art event that will take place in Mellon Park.
Judging The RibsRon Smiley had a hard job helping to choose the best ribs.
Fall Gardening TipsBedners Farm & Greenhouse have some tricks and tips to beautify your garden for fall.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 2, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
That's A Wrap: August 30, 2019A look back on some of PTL's moments on the show this week.
Penguin The PTL Puppy Goes For A Walk Pt. 2Penguin comes back to set with his Pittsburgh mom, Jill Sabo, after their walk at Point State Park.
Ismo The Comic Comes To PIttsburgh ImprovIsmo stops by to talk about his upcoming show this weekend at the Pittsburgh Improv.
Penguin The PTL Puppy Goes For A WalkKDKA's Celina Pompeani checks in on Penguin the PTL Puppy as he works on walking with a leash.
PTL Labor Day QuizHow much do you know about Labor Day? David and Natalie test their knowledge with this Labor Day quiz.
Keep It Reel: Drew's ReviewsFilm Critic Drew Moniot is here with a look at some of the recent movies that are in theaters.