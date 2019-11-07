PTL Weekend Planner:Nov. 7, 2019Get ready for the weekend with PTL's Weekend Planner!

4 hours ago

Walk Two Moons PlayThe director of theater, music and youth programming for the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust and two performers from the play, Walk Two Moons, discuss what the play is all about.

4 hours ago

Three Rivers Film FestivalCinema program director Joseph Morrison explains about the annual festival 37th season.

4 hours ago

Turkey Fund: Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church DonationA local church donates five thousand dollars to the KD Turkey Fund.

4 hours ago

Put Us To Work: Celina At Kennywood ParkCelina Pompeani grabbed a hard hat to assist in setting up displays for Kennywood Park holiday light display.

5 hours ago

Kidsburgh: Parents Creations For KidsYuling Behr with Kidsburgh explains how some parents became entrepreneurs when they created items to help their kids and in the process help others too.

5 hours ago

Wines For Holiday DinnerDave Kuiawa of Pennsylvania Fine Wine and Good Spirits shows what wines to drink with the holiday dinner.

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat:Nov. 7, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

5 hours ago

Cat WeekIt's national cat week and viewers are sharing some of their furry babies photos.

1 day ago

Pleasant Valley Golf ClubLearn what's available at the Pleasant Valley Golf Club.

1 day ago

Looking A Lot Like ChristmasNeubauer's Flowers and Market House is ready for the holiday shopping season.

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: Thanksgiving PiesRania has an easy and tasty Thanksgiving pie recipe.

1 day ago

Titlow TavernSee inside the historic Titlow tavern and grille.

1 day ago

Inside Neubauer's Flowers & Market HouseMeet some members of the family that keep Neubauer's Flowers and Market House running smoothly.

1 day ago

Turkey Fund: Carnegie CrawlThe monthly Carnegie Crawl along main street in downtown Carnegie benefits the Turkey Fund.

1 day ago

Christian Klay WineryLearn more about a local winery that grow delicious wine.

1 day ago

What To Do In Laurel HighlandMikey Hood and David Highfield show some of the things to do and see in the area.

1 day ago

Neubauer's FlowersA look at Neubauer's Flowers market house location in Uniontown.

1 day ago

What's On Stage: Nov. 5, 2019Chris Rawson talks about some of the plays on various local stages.

2 days ago

Breweries Team Up For New Beer Brewed By Vets For VetsNeil Glausier of Burgh'ers Brewing, Darren Gailey of Couch Brewery and Dennis and Sammie Guy of First Sip Brew Box stopped by with a sample of beer brewed by vets for vets.

2 days ago

Veterans Leadership ProgramLearn where veterans and their families can find out about wide-ranging support and housing services across Western Pennsylvania.

2 days ago

Healthy Tailgate EatingNutrition consultant Leslie Bonci shows what to eat and still have fund during tailgating season.

2 days ago

Turkey Fundraiser: Wexford ElementaryStudents raise money by reading books.

2 days ago

Henry & Zoo AnimalsPittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium animal expert henry Kacprzyk talks about the Fennec Fox and some other animals.

2 days ago