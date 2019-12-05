PTL Weekend Planner: Nov. 5, 2019Get ready for the weekend with PTL's Weekend Planner!

4 hours ago

Winter Car CareSome tips from AAA on how to have your vehicle ready to make it through the winter season.

4 hours ago

Holiday Drink RecipesPA Fine Wind & Good Spirits Dave Kuiawa shows how to make the perfect drinks for that holiday party.

4 hours ago

Seven Springs Ski Report: Nov. 5, 2019A check-in on snow conditions with the Seven Springs weekend report.

4 hours ago

Kidsburgh: Free Things To DoKidsburgh ambassador Yu-Ling Behr has some tips on how kids can have fun without costing a lot.

4 hours ago

Holiday Market: Gift IdeasMikey Hood takes a look at some of the shops at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market.

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 5, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

5 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 4, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

STEM Stocking StuffersHere's some different type of stocking stuffers for kids.

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: Winter Warm Drinks.Rania shows how to make hot white chocolate and a mulled cider.

1 day ago

Life Coach: Keeping TraditionsLife coach Marlene Boas explains why it's important to keep holiday traditions alive.

1 day ago

Holiday Pop Up BarsHere's a listing of some of the holiday themed bars popping up downtown.

1 day ago

Houses Of PittsburghHear why an Instagram account of Pittsburgh houses is such a big hit!

1 day ago

PTL Preview: Dec. 3, 2019Here's a look at what's coming up on PTL Wednesday, Dec. 3.

2 days ago

Tech Center: Facebook Pay AppMikey Hood is checking a new pay app that will work across all of Facebook's platforms.

2 days ago

Handmade Arcade Returns This WeekendThe Handmade Arcade is taking over the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.

2 days ago

Holiday Shows Coming To The TheaterHere's a preview of all the holiday shows hitting the stage this season.

2 days ago

Giving TuesdayWe had Thanksgiving Thursday, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Now it's Giving Tuesday which is all about giving back to people in need.

2 days ago

Penguin Parade PreviewMikey Hood is at the Pittsburgh Zoo visiting some adorable penguins.

2 days ago

Take It Home Tuesday: Deck The HallsTake It Home Tuesday with The Mall at Robinson is sharing holiday steals and deals to decorate for Christmas.

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 3, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

PTL Weekend Box Office: Dec. 2, 2019David Highfield and Mikey Hood take a look at what's making a big splash at the movies.

3 days ago

Pets May Not Make The Best Christmas PresentsGiving a pet as a Christmas gift may not be the best idea.

3 days ago

PTL Decorates The Christmas TreeIt's December and the unofficial start to the holiday season. To celebrate, PTL is decorating the Christmas tree.

3 days ago