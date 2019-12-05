Kidsburgh ambassador Yu-Ling Behr has some tips on how kids can have fun without costing a lot.
PTL Weekend Planner: Nov. 5, 2019Get ready for the weekend with PTL's Weekend Planner!
Winter Car CareSome tips from AAA on how to have your vehicle ready to make it through the winter season.
Holiday Drink RecipesPA Fine Wind & Good Spirits Dave Kuiawa shows how to make the perfect drinks for that holiday party.
Seven Springs Ski Report: Nov. 5, 2019A check-in on snow conditions with the Seven Springs weekend report.
Holiday Market: Gift IdeasMikey Hood takes a look at some of the shops at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 5, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 4, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
STEM Stocking StuffersHere's some different type of stocking stuffers for kids.
Cooking With Rania: Winter Warm Drinks.Rania shows how to make hot white chocolate and a mulled cider.
Life Coach: Keeping TraditionsLife coach Marlene Boas explains why it's important to keep holiday traditions alive.
Holiday Pop Up BarsHere's a listing of some of the holiday themed bars popping up downtown.
Houses Of PittsburghHear why an Instagram account of Pittsburgh houses is such a big hit!
PTL Preview: Dec. 3, 2019Here's a look at what's coming up on PTL Wednesday, Dec. 3.
Tech Center: Facebook Pay AppMikey Hood is checking a new pay app that will work across all of Facebook's platforms.
Handmade Arcade Returns This WeekendThe Handmade Arcade is taking over the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend.
Holiday Shows Coming To The TheaterHere's a preview of all the holiday shows hitting the stage this season.
Giving TuesdayWe had Thanksgiving Thursday, Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday. Now it's Giving Tuesday which is all about giving back to people in need.
Penguin Parade PreviewMikey Hood is at the Pittsburgh Zoo visiting some adorable penguins.
Take It Home Tuesday: Deck The HallsTake It Home Tuesday with The Mall at Robinson is sharing holiday steals and deals to decorate for Christmas.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 3, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
PTL Weekend Box Office: Dec. 2, 2019David Highfield and Mikey Hood take a look at what's making a big splash at the movies.
Pets May Not Make The Best Christmas PresentsGiving a pet as a Christmas gift may not be the best idea.
PTL Decorates The Christmas TreeIt's December and the unofficial start to the holiday season. To celebrate, PTL is decorating the Christmas tree.