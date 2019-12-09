Eye On Design: Levin FurnitureEmma Hartzel of Levin Furniture joins KDKA-TV's David Highfield and Mikey Hood for this morning's Eye on Design!

3 hours ago

First Night PittsburghKDKA-TV's Mikey Hood and David Highfield sit down with Sarah Aziz, the director of Highmark First Night.

3 hours ago

Harlem GlobetrottersAhead of their appearance at PPG Paints Arena, the Harlem Globetrotters join KDKA-TV's David Highfield and Mikey Hood in studio.

3 hours ago

PNC Turkey FundKDKA-TV's David Highfield and Mikey Hood sit down with PNC's Jim Balouris and Charla Irwin-Buncher of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to discuss the 2019 PNC Turkey Fund.

3 hours ago

Smokey RobinsonSmokey Robinson Wines joins KDKA-TV's David Highfield and Mikey Hood to discuss the Neighborhood Academy Event.

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 9, 2019KDKA-TV's Mikey Hood and David Highfield discuss what is ahead on the December 9, 2019 edition of Pittsburgh Today Live!

4 hours ago

That's A Wrap: Dec. 6, 2019A look back on some of KDKA's David Highfield and Heather Abraham's favorite moments on the show this week.

3 days ago

Puppy Penguin Update!It's time for your puppy Penguin update. He's growing up so fast!

3 days ago

Canonsburg Old Fashioned ChristmasThe decorating is almost done for Canonsburg's second annual Old Fashioned Christmas! Celina Pompeani is checking it out.

3 days ago

Nemacolin Woodlands ResortLight Up Nemacolin is a weekly night up light every Friday through Dec. 27.

3 days ago

Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light GardenHere's a peek at what you can expect at this year's "Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden."

3 days ago

All-Clad MetalcraftersRon Smiley visits the All-Clad Metalcrafters in Washington County.

3 days ago

'Superpower Dogs 3D' At Carnegie Science CenterHenry, an Avalanche Rescue Dog and his handler talk to PTL about a new movie at the Carnegie Science Center.

3 days ago

PTL Preview: Dec. 6, 2019Here's a look at what's coming up on PTL Wednesday, Dec. 6.

3 days ago

PTL Weekend Planner: Nov. 5, 2019Get ready for the weekend with PTL's Weekend Planner!

4 days ago

Winter Car CareSome tips from AAA on how to have your vehicle ready to make it through the winter season.

4 days ago

Holiday Drink RecipesPA Fine Wind & Good Spirits Dave Kuiawa shows how to make the perfect drinks for that holiday party.

4 days ago

Seven Springs Ski Report: Nov. 5, 2019A check-in on snow conditions with the Seven Springs weekend report.

4 days ago

Kidsburgh: Free Things To DoKidsburgh ambassador Yu-Ling Behr has some tips on how kids can have fun without costing a lot.

4 days ago

Holiday Market: Gift IdeasMikey Hood takes a look at some of the shops at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market.

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 5, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 4, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

5 days ago

STEM Stocking StuffersHere's some different type of stocking stuffers for kids.

5 days ago

Cooking With Rania: Winter Warm Drinks.Rania shows how to make hot white chocolate and a mulled cider.

5 days ago