Emma Hartzel of Levin Furniture joins KDKA-TV's David Highfield and Mikey Hood for this morning's Eye on Design!
First Night PittsburghKDKA-TV's Mikey Hood and David Highfield sit down with Sarah Aziz, the director of Highmark First Night.
Harlem GlobetrottersAhead of their appearance at PPG Paints Arena, the Harlem Globetrotters join KDKA-TV's David Highfield and Mikey Hood in studio.
PNC Turkey FundKDKA-TV's David Highfield and Mikey Hood sit down with PNC's Jim Balouris and Charla Irwin-Buncher of the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to discuss the 2019 PNC Turkey Fund.
Smokey RobinsonSmokey Robinson Wines joins KDKA-TV's David Highfield and Mikey Hood to discuss the Neighborhood Academy Event.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 9, 2019KDKA-TV's Mikey Hood and David Highfield discuss what is ahead on the December 9, 2019 edition of Pittsburgh Today Live!
That's A Wrap: Dec. 6, 2019A look back on some of KDKA's David Highfield and Heather Abraham's favorite moments on the show this week.
Puppy Penguin Update!It's time for your puppy Penguin update. He's growing up so fast!
Canonsburg Old Fashioned ChristmasThe decorating is almost done for Canonsburg's second annual Old Fashioned Christmas! Celina Pompeani is checking it out.
Nemacolin Woodlands ResortLight Up Nemacolin is a weekly night up light every Friday through Dec. 27.
Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light GardenHere's a peek at what you can expect at this year's "Holiday Magic! Winter Flower Show and Light Garden."
All-Clad MetalcraftersRon Smiley visits the All-Clad Metalcrafters in Washington County.
'Superpower Dogs 3D' At Carnegie Science CenterHenry, an Avalanche Rescue Dog and his handler talk to PTL about a new movie at the Carnegie Science Center.
PTL Preview: Dec. 6, 2019Here's a look at what's coming up on PTL Wednesday, Dec. 6.
PTL Weekend Planner: Nov. 5, 2019Get ready for the weekend with PTL's Weekend Planner!
Winter Car CareSome tips from AAA on how to have your vehicle ready to make it through the winter season.
Holiday Drink RecipesPA Fine Wind & Good Spirits Dave Kuiawa shows how to make the perfect drinks for that holiday party.
Seven Springs Ski Report: Nov. 5, 2019A check-in on snow conditions with the Seven Springs weekend report.
Kidsburgh: Free Things To DoKidsburgh ambassador Yu-Ling Behr has some tips on how kids can have fun without costing a lot.
Holiday Market: Gift IdeasMikey Hood takes a look at some of the shops at the Peoples Gas Holiday Market.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 5, 2019KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 4, 2019KDKA's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
STEM Stocking StuffersHere's some different type of stocking stuffers for kids.
Cooking With Rania: Winter Warm Drinks.Rania shows how to make hot white chocolate and a mulled cider.