Hefren-Tillotson's Rob Rodgers stops by with some advice on downsizing.
Pittsburgh Today Live
Sponsored By
Categories: Finance, Local Community, KDKATV
Latest Videos
Makeover Week: Mother & Daughter Makeover At Izzazu (Pt. 2)KDKA's Celina Pompeani is at Izzazu Salon, Spa and Blowout Bar with a mother and daughter getting a makeover!
Money Monday: DownsizingHefren-Tillotson's Rob Rodgers stops by with some advice on downsizing.
Happy Reading! Bookish In The 'BurghKDKA's Mikey Hood finds out more about the Bookish In The 'Burgh event!
PTL Weekend Box Office: Feb. 2, 2020A look at the most popular movies of the weekend!
Makeover Week: Mother & Daughter Makeover At Izzazu (Pt. 1)KDKA's Celina Pompeani is at Izzazu Salon, Spa and Blowout Bar with a mother and daughter getting a makeover!
History Uncorked: 80's NightAbby Krizner, of 105.9 The X, and Tall Cathy, of 96.1 KISS FM, preview the Heinz History Center's Uncorked 80's Night comin up at the end of the month!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 3, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
That's A Wrap: Jan. 31, 2020A look back on some of PTL team favorite moments on the show this week.
Comedian Tammy PescatelliComedian Tammy Pescatelli joins PTL and talks about what's coming up in her career.
PTL Pup Penguin UpdatePenguin's puppy raiser is here with this week's update. Here's what Penguin has been working on.
Valentine's Day Meals At The CommonerChef Dave Racicot and bartender Alex Dando are showing PTL what's on their menu for Valentine's Day.
Pittsburgh Penguins Celebrate Black Hockey History DayThe Pittsburgh Penguins are celebrating Black Hockey History Day as part of their Hockey Is For Everyone initiative.
Best Bars In PittsburghPittsburgh Magazine dining critic Hal B. Klein created his list of "Best Bars In Pittsburgh." Here's what made the cut.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 31, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
PTL Weekend Planner: Jan. 30, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield discuss the local happenings for the weekend ahead.
In The Kitchen: The WhitfieldHear from The Whitfield restaurant James Beard-Award nominee chef Bethany Zozula and director of food and beverage Collin McNamee about their offerings for Valentines Day.
Kidsburgh Visits JA BiztownPittsburgh Today Live's Kristene Sorensen visits with students learning about the business world at Junior Achievement of Western Pennsylvania's JA Biztown in Bridgeville.
Speciality Tours: Look At ChurchesMikey Hood journeys with Doors Open - Pittsburgh, a speciality tour showcasing local Black churches during Black History Month.
CTE And The Impact It Has On The Human BodyOn CTE Awareness Day, Pittsburgh Today Live's KDKA's Heather Abraham speaks with representatives from the Patrick Risha CTE Awareness Foundation.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 30, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Celina Around Town: Restaurant WeekCelina Pompeani show a restaurant to try during restaurant week in Oakland.
Cooking With Rania: Layered Dip RecipeRania shows how to make one dish that's sure to be a hit at a superbowl party.
How To Make SlimeCarnegie Science Center Ralph Crewe show Mikey and David how to make slime.
Outdoor Sport ShowSome members of the PTL crew play an interesting guessing game.