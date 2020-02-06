Yu-ling Behr, of Kidsburgh, has a look at ways to get the family out of the house during winter!
Weekend Planner: Feb. 6, 2020Here's a look at all the local happenings this weekend!
Touring Pittsburgh's New Luxury PenthouseKDKA's Celina Pompeani tours Pittsburgh's newest luxury penthouse condo!
Local Guy Makes Backpacks Out Of Recycled MaterialsIan Rosenberger debuts his new backpacks made out of recycled materials.
Seven Springs Ski Report: Feb. 6, 2020This week's Seven Springs Ski Report with Abbey Way!
Makeover Week: Cleaning Out Heather's MinivanWith some assistance from Kate Durbin from Tom Henry Chevrolet, David and Heather give Heather's mom minivan a cleanup makeover!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 6, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Beaver County Native Amber Returns For New Season Of 'Survivor'"Survivor" host Jeff Probst previews the new season that features Beaver County native Amber Brkich Mariano.
Makeover Monday: Levin Furniture Gives Lucky Woman A Bedroom MakeoverAs part of Makeover Week, Levin Furniture gives a lucky woman the bedroom makeover of her dreams.
"Miss Saigon" Returns To The Benedum CenterActor Red Concepcion talks abotu bringing "Miss Saigon" back to the Pittsburgh Cultural District.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 5, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up with Ron Smiley on National Weather Person's Day and preview what's coming up on the show.
David Highfield Tells A Cautionary Autocorrect TaleKDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield discuss an autocorrect error in an e-mail
Cooking With Rania: Gingered Stir Fry With Scallops And Snow PeasKDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield are back in Pittsburgh Today Live's Kitchen with Rania Harris of Rania's Catering.
Steven Brault To Perform At Heinz HallKDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield discuss Pirates pitcher Steven Brault set to perform at Heinz Hall with Blockbuster Broadway.
Pirates Shipping Off To Spring TrainingKDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield discuss the Pittsburgh Pirates shipping to Florida for spring training.
Pittsburgh Zoo Animals In WinterPittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's Henry Kacprzyk talks about how the zoo animals deal with the winter season.
Celina Around Town: Emerson's In Market SquareIn the latest Celina Around Town, Celina Pompeani visits Emerson's in Market Square.
Cooking Corner: Smoky Heirloom Tomato SoupMarket District Chef Crystal Baldwin stops by the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen with a fresh take on an American classic.
Making Over Your Inner VoiceLife coach Dr. Marlene Boas stops by with some advice on making over your inner voice.
Makeover Week: Wardrobe Makeover At The Mall At RobinsonA local, deserving lady gets a wardrobe makeover at The Mall at Robinson; KDKA's Mikey Hood has more.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 4, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Makeover Week: Mother & Daughter Makeover At Izzazu (Pt. 2)KDKA's Celina Pompeani is at Izzazu Salon, Spa and Blowout Bar with a mother and daughter getting a makeover!
Money Monday: DownsizingHefren-Tillotson's Rob Rodgers stops by with some advice on downsizing.
Happy Reading! Bookish In The 'BurghKDKA's Mikey Hood finds out more about the Bookish In The 'Burgh event!