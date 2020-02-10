That's A Wrap: Feb. 10, 2020KDKA's KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield preview what's coming up this week on PTL!

2 hours ago

Valentine's Day Cocktails From Braddock's StreetsideMichael Marts, the lead bartender at Braddock's Streetside at the Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making Valentine's Day cocktails!

2 hours ago

Neubauer's Flowers: Valentine's Day GiftsSteve Neubauer, of Neubauer's Flowers, stops by with some gift ideas for Valentine's Day.

2 hours ago

Galentine's Day Party Ideas (Pt. 2)Designer Joe Mineo stops by with some Galentine's Day party ideas!

2 hours ago

Galentine's Day Party Ideas (Pt. 1)Designer Joe Mineo stops by with some Galentine's Day party ideas!

2 hours ago

Designing Your Bedroom For A Better Night's RestTom Tomasic, a designer at Levin Furniture, has some tips on how the design of your bedroom can help you get a better night's sleep.

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 10, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 hours ago

PTL Puppy Penguin Pupdate: Feb. 7, 2020PTL service puppy-in-training Penguin and his handlers have more information on Canine Companion for Independence's Valentine's Day celebration!

3 days ago

Monster Jam Returns To PPG Paints ArenaPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood gets a preview of Monster Jam at PPG Paints Arena!

3 days ago

The Benefits Of PizzaRegistered dietician Caroline Passerrello stops by to explain the benefits of pizza ahead of National Pizza Day!

3 days ago

Makeover Week: Making Over Your LookMakeup artist Stee Mathews stops by with some types on updating your look!

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 7, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield get the latest on the snowstorm that hampered the morning rush hour and preview what's to come on the show!

3 days ago

Weekend Planner: Feb. 6, 2020Here's a look at all the local happenings this weekend!

4 days ago

Touring Pittsburgh's New Luxury PenthouseKDKA's Celina Pompeani tours Pittsburgh's newest luxury penthouse condo!

4 days ago

Local Guy Makes Backpacks Out Of Recycled MaterialsIan Rosenberger debuts his new backpacks made out of recycled materials.

4 days ago

Seven Springs Ski Report: Feb. 6, 2020This week's Seven Springs Ski Report with Abbey Way!

4 days ago

Kidsburgh: Fun Activities For WinterYu-ling Behr, of Kidsburgh, has a look at ways to get the family out of the house during winter!

4 days ago

Makeover Week: Cleaning Out Heather's MinivanWith some assistance from Kate Durbin from Tom Henry Chevrolet, David and Heather give Heather's mom minivan a cleanup makeover!

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 6, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

Beaver County Native Amber Returns For New Season Of 'Survivor'"Survivor" host Jeff Probst previews the new season that features Beaver County native Amber Brkich Mariano.

5 days ago

Makeover Monday: Levin Furniture Gives Lucky Woman A Bedroom MakeoverAs part of Makeover Week, Levin Furniture gives a lucky woman the bedroom makeover of her dreams.

5 days ago

"Miss Saigon" Returns To The Benedum CenterActor Red Concepcion talks abotu bringing "Miss Saigon" back to the Pittsburgh Cultural District.

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 5, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up with Ron Smiley on National Weather Person's Day and preview what's coming up on the show.

5 days ago

David Highfield Tells A Cautionary Autocorrect TaleKDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield discuss an autocorrect error in an e-mail

5 days ago