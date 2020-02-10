Tom Tomasic, a designer at Levin Furniture, has some tips on how the design of your bedroom can help you get a better night's sleep.
Pittsburgh Today Live
Sponsored By
Categories: Health & Fitness, Home & Garden, Local Community, KDKATV
Latest Videos
That's A Wrap: Feb. 10, 2020KDKA's KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield preview what's coming up this week on PTL!
Valentine's Day Cocktails From Braddock's StreetsideMichael Marts, the lead bartender at Braddock's Streetside at the Renaissance Pittsburgh Hotel, is in the Pittsburgh Today Live kitchen making Valentine's Day cocktails!
Neubauer's Flowers: Valentine's Day GiftsSteve Neubauer, of Neubauer's Flowers, stops by with some gift ideas for Valentine's Day.
Galentine's Day Party Ideas (Pt. 2)Designer Joe Mineo stops by with some Galentine's Day party ideas!
Galentine's Day Party Ideas (Pt. 1)Designer Joe Mineo stops by with some Galentine's Day party ideas!
Designing Your Bedroom For A Better Night's RestTom Tomasic, a designer at Levin Furniture, has some tips on how the design of your bedroom can help you get a better night's sleep.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 10, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
PTL Puppy Penguin Pupdate: Feb. 7, 2020PTL service puppy-in-training Penguin and his handlers have more information on Canine Companion for Independence's Valentine's Day celebration!
Monster Jam Returns To PPG Paints ArenaPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood gets a preview of Monster Jam at PPG Paints Arena!
The Benefits Of PizzaRegistered dietician Caroline Passerrello stops by to explain the benefits of pizza ahead of National Pizza Day!
Makeover Week: Making Over Your LookMakeup artist Stee Mathews stops by with some types on updating your look!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 7, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield get the latest on the snowstorm that hampered the morning rush hour and preview what's to come on the show!
Weekend Planner: Feb. 6, 2020Here's a look at all the local happenings this weekend!
Touring Pittsburgh's New Luxury PenthouseKDKA's Celina Pompeani tours Pittsburgh's newest luxury penthouse condo!
Local Guy Makes Backpacks Out Of Recycled MaterialsIan Rosenberger debuts his new backpacks made out of recycled materials.
Seven Springs Ski Report: Feb. 6, 2020This week's Seven Springs Ski Report with Abbey Way!
Kidsburgh: Fun Activities For WinterYu-ling Behr, of Kidsburgh, has a look at ways to get the family out of the house during winter!
Makeover Week: Cleaning Out Heather's MinivanWith some assistance from Kate Durbin from Tom Henry Chevrolet, David and Heather give Heather's mom minivan a cleanup makeover!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 6, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Beaver County Native Amber Returns For New Season Of 'Survivor'"Survivor" host Jeff Probst previews the new season that features Beaver County native Amber Brkich Mariano.
Makeover Monday: Levin Furniture Gives Lucky Woman A Bedroom MakeoverAs part of Makeover Week, Levin Furniture gives a lucky woman the bedroom makeover of her dreams.
"Miss Saigon" Returns To The Benedum CenterActor Red Concepcion talks abotu bringing "Miss Saigon" back to the Pittsburgh Cultural District.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 5, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up with Ron Smiley on National Weather Person's Day and preview what's coming up on the show.
David Highfield Tells A Cautionary Autocorrect TaleKDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield discuss an autocorrect error in an e-mail