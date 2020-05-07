Eye On Health: Nurse Appreciation WeekPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David honor nurses for Nurse Appreciation Week.

54 minutes ago

Something Good: Nurses TributePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David look at yesterday's nurses tribute through the city!

6 hours ago

Real Estate Checklist: Curb Appeal RevealPittsburgh Today Live Heather and David chat with real estate agent Bonnie Loya about a home's curb appeal! And she introduces us to her new puppy, Jet!

6 hours ago

Kidsburgh: Homemade Mother's Day CardsPittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with Kidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr about making homemade Mother's Day cards!

6 hours ago

Cooking With The Crew: Heather's Day Before Payday HashPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham makes "Day Before Payday Hash!"

6 hours ago

Virtual Weekend Roundup: May 7, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Sean Collier of Pittsburgh Magazine for a roundup of what's going on virtually this weekend!

7 hours ago

Passing The Time With Puzzles (5/7)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David show off your puzzle pictures!

7 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 7, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

7 hours ago

Something Good: Dance Students Surprise TeacherPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have the story of how some dance students surprised their teacher.

1 day ago

Dr. Marlene Boas' Advice For Dealing With The Coronavirus PandemicPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with life coach Dr. Marlene Boas about the impact the Coronavirus pandemic is having on mental health.

1 day ago

Previewing Liberty Magic @ HomePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with magician Chris Caphart, who previews Liberty Magic @ Home!

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: Copy-Cat Fried Chicken SandwichRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making a copy-cat Chick-fil-A chicken sandwich!

1 day ago

Passing The Time With Puzzles (5/6)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David show off your puzzle pictures!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 6, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Something Good: Vote For PennyPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David tell us about Penny who is up for a American Humane Hero Dog Award!

2 days ago

Highmark's Walk For A Healthy Community Goes VirtualPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has more on this year's virtual Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community!

2 days ago

Chef Bill Fuller: Cinco De Mayo RecipesChef Bill Fuller, of big Burrito Group Restaurants, is making recipes for Cinco de Mayo!

2 days ago

Gift Ideas For Mother's DayParenting expert Donna Bozzo talks about some great gift ideas for Mother's Day.

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Magazine Highlights The Big GivePittsburgh Magazine VP and Publisher Betsy Benson talks about Giving Tuesday and all the local charities involved.

2 days ago

Passing The Time With Puzzles (5/5)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David show off your puzzle pictures!

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: May 5, 2020KDKA's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Something Good: American Humane Hero Dog AwardsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David tell us about a local dog up for the American Humane Hero Dog Award!

3 days ago

Money Monday: Coronavirus Financial TroublesPittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with Jayme Meredith, of Hefren-Tillotson, about the financial troubles Coronavirus is creating for everyone.

3 days ago

Doug Oster: Growing RadishesGarden guru Doug Oster has some tips for growing radishes in your garden!

3 days ago