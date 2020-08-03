Something Good: The Yinzer Chocolate BarPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David show off the new Yinzer Thank You Chocolate Bar!

1 day ago

Young Golfers Compete In AJGA Golf TournamentPittsburgh Today Live's Ron Smiley has more on the AJGA Golf Tournament!

1 day ago

At Home With Pella: How To Deal With WeedsIn this week's At Home With Pella we're talking weeds that destroy your beautiful garden.

1 day ago

Previewing The New Season Of 'Big Brother'Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with Julie Chen Moonves about the new season of "Big Brother."

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: Nicoise SaladRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, has the perfect light recipe for hot summer nights!

1 day ago

Yoga In Market Square ReturnsPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has more on the return of Yoga in Market Square!

1 day ago

Dr. Marlene Boas Tips For Self-Care During The PandemicPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with life coach Dr. Marlene Boas about the importance of self-care during the pandemic.

1 day ago

David Vs. The Squirrel: Making Friends?Pittsburgh Today Live's David has the latest in his battle with a backyard squirrel!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 5, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Something Good: Save The Tigerland PoolPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David update us on the effort to save the Tigerland Wave Pool!

2 days ago

COVID-19's Impact On Banking And Interest RatesPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani talks with Community Bank Senior VP of Marketing Andrew Corfont about coronavirus impacts on banking and interest rates.

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Aug. 4, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David check in with antiques appraiser Dr. Lori who is checking out more of your antiques!

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Foundation Holding #OneDay Giving EventPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood checks in with the Pittsburgh Foundation, which will be holding a #OneDay giving event to support local non-profit.

2 days ago

PTL Pupdate: Penguin On VacationPittsburgh Today Live's service dog in training Penguin is on vacation.

2 days ago

PTL Summer Shape Up: Week 5 CheckupPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David check in with wellness coach Jackie Hale for the PTL Summer Shape Up!

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 4, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Something Good: Lizzie's LemonadePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David introduce us to Lizzie and her lemonade stand, which is raising money for Pittsburgh's theater district as it remains closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3 days ago

Junior Achievement Golden Ticket RafflePittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham talks with former Pitt football star Dorin Dickerson, the chairman of the Junior Achievement Golden Ticket Raffle, about how the big prize is changing a bit this year due to coronavirus.

3 days ago

Money Monday: What Now?Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with Jayme Meredith, the senior VP at Hefren-Tillotson, about what the future holds due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

3 days ago

Seven Springs Mountain Resort Makes Coronavirus Safety ChangesPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani talks with Alex Moser, the marketing director of Seven Springs, about the smaller activities they have going on this year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3 days ago

PTL Summer Shape Up: WW BLT Cheeseburger RecipeWW Ambassador Mary Vogliano has another healthy recipe for our PTL Summer Shape Up series!

3 days ago

PTL Viewer Wall CollagePittsburgh Today Live wants your photos for our new Viewer Wall Collage!

3 days ago

Freedom Boat Club Offers Summer Escape On The WaterPittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield gets out on the water with Freedom Boat Club.

3 days ago

David Vs. The Squirrel: Home VisitPittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield details his latest tale of the squirrel at his home!

3 days ago