Something Good: Orange Arrow Players AssociationPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have more information on the Orange Arrow Association.

1 hour ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Sept. 3, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier for a rundown of what's going on this weekend around town!

2 hours ago

A Look Inside The Emsculpt BusPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has a look inside the Mobile Emsculpt Bus!

2 hours ago

Fan Fave Week: Classic Sidecar CocktailToday's Fan Fave Week recipe is a classic cocktail!

2 hours ago

Kidsburgh: Online Schooling TipsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Kidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr about some tips for kids doing online schooling.

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 3, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 hours ago

Something Good: Jacqueline Stebler's MasksPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have the story of a local woman who is helping to make face masks for others.

22 hours ago

Real Estate Checklist: Dream Design TipsReal estate expect Bonnie Loya and her home buying Buddy have some tips for home design.

22 hours ago

Eye On Health: Highmark Pals Program For SeniorsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham talks with Highmark Health's Randy Detweiler and Lee Phillips about the Pals Program for senior citizens.

22 hours ago

Cooking With Rania: Crab Mac And CheeseRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making Crab Mac and Cheese this week!

22 hours ago

At Home With Pella: Saving And Organizing Your Digital PhotosIn this week's At Home With Pella segment, ways to save and organize your digital photos.

22 hours ago

Dr. Marlene Boas' Advice For Getting Creative During COVIDPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with certified life coach Dr. Marlene Boas about how to flex your creative muscles during the coronavirus pandemic.

23 hours ago

Something Good: Tigerland Wave Pool Project UpdatePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have an update on the Tigerland Wave Pool Project.

2 days ago

More Chat Topics With Heather And DavidWe apologize for the technical difficulties with the Dr. Lori segment!

2 days ago

Fan Fave Week: Potato Chip CookiesFor today's Fan Fave recipe, Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham makes potato chip cookies.

2 days ago

The Trend Report: Fall AccessoriesPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani checks in with The Mall At Robinson's Shelley Yugar for the latest trends in fall accessorizing!

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 1, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Something Good: Brighton Heights Rock GroupPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at the creativity of the Brighton Heights Rock Group!

3 days ago

Inside The Mobile Emsculpt BusPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood check out the Mobile Emsculpt Bus!

3 days ago

Money Monday: Financial Advice To RememberPittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with Hefren-Tillotson Senior Vice President Jayme Meredith about the important financial steps that none of us should forget to take.

3 days ago

David Vs. The Squirrel: The Squirrel BarPittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield has an update to his epic summer squirrel saga.

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 31, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 days ago

Fan Fave Week: Refrigerator PicklesToday's PTL Fan Fave recipe comes from Marie, a member of the KDKA Studio Crew!

3 days ago

Ready. Set. Learn. Campaign Helping Students During PandemicThe Education Partnership is helping students get the resources they need during the coronavirus pandemic through the Ready. Set. Learn. campaign!

3 days ago