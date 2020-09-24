Something Good: Stinking Cute TreesPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani showcases Stinking Cute Trees, made by a couple in Monaca.

Eye On Education: Edinboro University (Pt. 3)Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with a student about Edinboro University.

PTL Weekend GuidePittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield discuss the upcoming weekend happenings with Sean Collier!

Eye On Education: Edinboro University (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with a professor about technology.

Fall Grilling With Chef Bill FullerPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham talks with Chef Bill Fuller about good recipes for fall grilling season!

Eye On Education: Edinboro University (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood speaks with the Asst. Directore of Admissions and Diversity Recruiter.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 24, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Eye On Health: Flu ShotsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has more on the importance of getting a flu shot.

Something Good: An Update On Our Favorite BowlerPittsburgh Today Live's David and Heather have an update on 96-year-old bowler, Sara Lyons.

Crafting With The Crew: Crafts With Celina's Niece ElliePittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani and her sister, Chelsea, and niece, Ellie, do some fall crafts!

Cooking With Rania: Farmer’s Market Tomato PieLove farmers' markets? Rania Harris, of Rania's Catering, has a great recipe for the fresh produce!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 23, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: Woman Stays Young With BowlingPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have the story of 96-year-old Sara Lyons, who stays young by bowling.

Advice On Getting Out Of Your Timeshare For GoodPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with Eric Bartoszek, from the Timeshare Termination Team, about how to get out of that timeshare for good.

Celebrating Fall With Neubauer's FlowersPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani shows off the beautiful arrays Steve Neubauer, of Neubauer's Flowers, brought to celebrate fall!

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Sept: 22, 2020 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David virtually visit with antiques appraiser Dr. Lori as she's looking at more of your antiques.

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Sept: 22, 2020 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David virtually visit with antiques appraiser Dr. Lori as she's looking at more of your antiques.

'The Talk' Returns To CBS DaytimePittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David chat with co-host Sheryl Underwood about the new season of "The Talk" on CBS.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 22, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

What Do Fall And Winter Have In Store?Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with Janice Stillman, the editor of the Old Farmer's Almanac, about the best time for fall foliage in Pennsylvania and how much snow winter has in store.

Great Race: One Great SeptemberPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani is talking all things Great Race with race director Brian Katze and Dollar Bank's Joe Smith.

Actress Judith Light Previews New CBS Show "Manhunt: Deadly Games"Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield talks with acclaimed actress Judith Light on her new role in the CBS show set to debut tonight, "Manhunt: Deadly Games."

Hideaway Co. Offering Luxury Camping In The Laurel HighlandsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham talks with Anna Baird, the creator of Hideaway Co., which is offering glamping, or luxury camping, in the Laurel Highlands.

Former Steeler Arthur Moats Offers Some Much Needed MotivationFormer Pittsburgh Steeler Arthur Moats, who is now an author and motivation speaker, offers some much needed motivation on how to keep your spirits up during this seemingly never-ending pandemic.

