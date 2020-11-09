Something Good: Mikey's New PuppyPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is asking for help from PTL viewers to name her adorable new puppy!

6 hours ago

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Presenting 'A Christmas Carol' Radio PlayPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have information on the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center's radio play, "A Christmas Carol!"

6 hours ago

Money Monday: Election Impacts On FinancesPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Hefren-Tillotson Senior VP Jayme Meredith about the election's impact on our finances.

6 hours ago

STEM Week Kickoff!Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is kicking off STEM Week on KDKA!

6 hours ago

Yinzer Greetings, Sarris Candies Team Up For New Pothole-Themed TreatsPittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield gets the details on the new pothole-themed candies from Yinzer Greetings and Sarris Candies!

6 hours ago

Miss Pennsylvania Vying To Be Crowned Miss USAMiss Pennsylvania 2020 Victoria Piekut will be vying for the Miss USA crown on the national stage, KDKA's Celina Pompeani reports.

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 9, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

6 hours ago

That's A Wrap: Nov. 6, 2020That's a wrap for this week on Pittsburgh Today Live!

3 days ago

Pupdate: How Canine Companions Help VeteransKDKA's Celina Pompeani visits with Canine Companions for Independence puppy raisers Jill and Jack Sabo and their dog Penguin. They have more information on how these service dogs help veterans.

3 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 6, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 days ago

Something Good: Slice On Broadway Named Winner In U.S. Pizza CupPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at Slice On Broadway's win in the U.S. Pizza Cup competition!

3 days ago

Survey Looks At Top Thanksgiving PiesPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David look at a survey on Top Thanksgiving Pies!

3 days ago

Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall Set To Mark Veterans DayPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at how Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hall and Museum in Oakland will be honor vets this Veterans Day.

3 days ago

Local Girl Competing For Title Of Miss Teen USAPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has the story of a local girl who will be taking the national stage to compete for the title of Miss Teen USA!

3 days ago

PTL Deal Days: Nov. 6, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have this week's PTL Deal Days products!

3 days ago

How To Make Gameday Chili NachosPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is getting a lesson in how to make a great recipe for football watching.

4 days ago

Something Good: Steelers Deliver Dinner To Poll WorkersPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at the Steelers buying dinner for Allegheny County poll workers.

4 days ago

Chef Bill Fuller: Eleven BurgerPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham visits big Burrito Restaurant Group Chef Bill Fuller who is making the Eleven Burger, which is perfect football Sunday food!

4 days ago

Celina Around Town: Mediterra CaféPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani is visiting Mediterra Café in Mt. Lebanon!

4 days ago

Kidsburgh: Family-Friendly Events In NovemberPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David chat with Kidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr about all the family-friendly events coming up in November!

4 days ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Nov. 5, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David chat with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier who has a look at some of the best local events coming up this weekend!

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 5, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

Something Good: Clemente Museum Fall FestPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a preview of the Roberto Clemente Museum Fall Fest!

5 days ago

Butler Co. Couple Gets Married On HalloweenPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have a look at a Butler County couple's Halloween wedding!

5 days ago