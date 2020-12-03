Something Good: Penguins On ParadeThe Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium's Penguins On Parade event is back for the season!

Trend Report: Christmas Comfort LooksPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and her daughter, Sonni, visit The Mall at Robinson to get some Christmas morning style!

Kidsburgh: Family-Friendly Holiday EventsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with Kidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr about all the family-friendly holiday happenings around town!

A Look At Oglebay's Annual Winter Festival Of LightsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood gets a closer look at Oglebay Resort's Annual Winter Festival of Lights!

PTL Weekend Guide: Dec. 3, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David find out what's going on around town this weekend!

Pittsburgh Today Live: Dec. 3, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Verizon Features New 'Care Smart Watch'Here's a look at the new Verizon Care Smart Watch, which makes a great tech gift for seniors this holiday season.

Something Good: Charlie Batch Foundation Holding Holiday Toy DrivesPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have more details on the Charlie Batch Foundation's holiday toy drives!

How To Keep Going And Growing As We Head Into 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David talk with certified life coach Dr. Marlene Boas who has some tips on how to plan for 2021!

Eye On Health: Shopping For The ACA Plan That Fits YouIn this week's Eye On Health, Highmark has some tips on shopping for the best Affordable Health Care Act plan for you.

A Peek At Phipps Conservatory's Winter Flower ShowGarden guru Doug Oster is taking us to Phipps Conservatory for a look at their Winter Flower Show!

Neubauer's Flowers Tips For Christmas Tree DecoratingPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits Neubauer's Flowers and Market House where Steve Neubauer is offering some tips on the best ways to decorate a Christmas tree!

Eye On Education: Seton Hill University (Pt. 3)Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood takes us to Seton Hill University in this Eye On Education segment.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 2, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: STEM Fest SpecialPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood kick off the PTL STEM Fest Special!

Something Good: 'The Young & The Restless' Celebrates 12,000 EpisodesPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Mikey have a preview of "The Young & The Restless" milestone 12,000th episode!

Peoples Gas Holiday Market Opens DowntownPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani heads over to Market Square to check out the Peoples Gas Holiday Market!

Tech Report: STEM Special On KDKA-TVIn today's Tech Report, a preview of the STEM special coming up this weekend on KDKA-TV!

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Dec. 1, 2020 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Mikey virtually visit with Dr. Lori who is appraising more of your antiques and heirlooms!

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Dec. 1, 2020 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Mikey virtually visit with Dr. Lori who is appraising more of your antiques and heirlooms!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 1, 2020Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

STEM Fest: Hey Ray! Density!Is it magic or is it science? KDKA Meteorologist Ray Petelin and his daughter Elizabeth show you a "magic" trick using nothing but a ping pong ball and some popcorn kernels!

STEM Fest: Majoring In STEMWhat is it like to major in a STEM-related field once in college? Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood made her way to Seton Hill to find out!

STEM Fest: Amazon Using STEM In Day-To-Day OperationsJust about everyone orders from Amazon in 2020 and as they showed Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani, STEM plays a huge role in their day-to-day operations!

