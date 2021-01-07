Something Good: Twin Brothers Journey Across The CountryPittsburgh Today Live's Celina and Heather have the story of twin brothers, who are Shady Side Academy alums, and their journey across the country.

Kidsburgh Partners With Project Fuel For New SeriesKidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr talks about the organization's new partnership with Project Fuel to help teach kids global lessons.

Ask Dr. G: Talking To Kids About Current EventsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Celina talk with parenting expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa about how to talk to kids about tough current events, news and politics.

PTL Weekend Guide: Jan. 7, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Celina chat with Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier who has a look at what's going on around town this weekend.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 7, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: Life-Saving Kidney DonationPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Celina have the story of a Pittsburgh woman who is donating her kidney to a complete stranger.

Eye On Health: Coronavirus Q&AIn this week's Eye On Health, Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Celina talk to Allegheny Health Network's Chief Quality Officer Dr. Brian Parker about the latest information on the coronavirus pandemic.

Wilson Gets Some Puppy TrainingPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood takes her cute pup Wilson to Unleashed in Gibsonia for some puppy training!

Cooking With Rania: FassouladaRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is devoting all of January to warm soups and stew recipes to keep you warm during the winter months.

Dr. Marlene Boas: Create A After-Pandemic Bucket ListPittsburgh Today Live' Heather and Celina talk with certified life coach Dr. Marlene Boas about the benefits of creating a list of things you want to do when life can start getting back to normal.

Toddler Loves To Snowboard At Seven SpringsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Celina talk with Seven Springs' Abbey Way about her son Boone's adventures in snowboarding.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 6, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Esquire Magazine Gives Shoutout To 2 Local RestaurantsEsquire Magazine has named 100 restaurants that America can’t afford to lose during this pandemic, and two local restaurants are on the list.

Where In The 'Burgh Is Mikey Hood: Fort Pitt TunnelsIn this edition of Where In The 'Burgh Is Mikey Hood, we're visiting the inner workings of the Fort Pitt Tunnel!

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Jan. 5, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Celina visit with Dr. Lori who is appraising more of your antiques and family treasures.

Hot Chocolate Bombs An Exploding TrendKDKA's Celina Pompeani visits the Chocolate Boutique to find out more about a delicious new trend exploding onto the scene -- Hot Chocolate Bombs!

Where In The 'Burgh Is Mikey Hood: Clue 2Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is giving us her second clue about where she is for her Where In The 'Burgh Is Mikey Hood segment!

Doug Oster's Winter Gardening TipsGarden guru Doug Oster has winter garden tips that can give you flowers that come back year after year.

Where In The 'Burgh Is Mikey Hood: Clue 1Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is giving us her first clue about where she is for her Where In The 'Burgh Is Mikey Hood segment!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 5, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: Local Teacher Nominated For NHL's Most Valuable Teacher AwardA North Hills teacher is one of 20 teachers across the country up for the National Hockey League's and National Hockey League Players' Association's Most Valuable Teacher Award!

Money Monday: Financial ResolutionsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with Hefren-Tillotson Senior VP Jayme Meredith about keeping your financial New Year's resolutions simple.

Ask Dr. Mike: Viewer QuestionsDr. Mike Hutchinson, of Animal General, answers your questions!

Ask Dr. Mike: New Year's Resolutions For Pet OwnersPittsburgh Today Live's Heather and Celina talk with Dr. Mike Hutchinson, of Animal General, about some New Year's resolutions pet owners can make this year.

