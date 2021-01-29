That's A Wrap: Jan. 29, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

2 hours ago

Something Good: Pa.'s Mother Of The YearMeet the local mom who has been named Pennsylvania's Mother of the Year!

5 hours ago

Pupdate: CCI's Change Of Career DogsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with Canine Companions for Independence puppy raiser Jill Sabo about CCI's "Change of Career" dogs.

5 hours ago

Family Raising Awareness About Chronic Traumatic EncephalopathyAhead of CTE Awareness Day, Pittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani talks to the family of Patrick Risha, who lost his life to Chronic Traumatic Encephalopathy.

5 hours ago

There's Still Time To Donate To Dollar Energy's 'Cool Down For Warmth'Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks to representatives sponsoring the Dollar Energy Fund's Cool Down for Warmth and finds out how you can still make a donation!

5 hours ago

PTL Deal Days: Jan. 29, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather and David have this week's PTL Deal Days products, all from Bellevue!

6 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 29, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

6 hours ago

Seven Springs Weekend Snow Report: Jan. 28, 2021Get the Seven Springs Weekend Snow Report from Abbey Way!

1 day ago

Something Good: Give To The Dollar Energy FundHere's how to donate during today's Dollar Energy Cool Down for Warmth!

1 day ago

Dollar Energy Fund Helping Less Fortunate Keep The Heat OnJody Robertson, of the Dollar Energy Fund, discusses how they help the less fortunate keep the heat on all winter long and the importance of the Cool Down for Warmth benefit in doing that.

1 day ago

Wigle Whiskey's Warm Cocktail RecipesWigle Whiskey has some warm cocktail recipes for these cold winter days!

1 day ago

Pour Moi Climate-Smart Skin Care: Winter Air & StressPour Moi Climate-Smart Skin Care founder Ulli Haslacher talks about how it can help with the cold winter air as well as stress.

1 day ago

PTL Ice Set Debuts For Dollar Energy Fund 'Cool Down For Warmth' 2021The PTL Ice Desk is ready and the Dollar Energy Fund "Cool Down for Warmth" 2021 telethon gets underway!

1 day ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Jan. 28, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at some of the best events going on around town this weekend!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 28, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Something Good: McKeesport Lions Club Spreading KindnessThe McKeesport Lions Club has had to change their process a little due to the pandemic, but they are still trying to spread good throughout the community!

2 days ago

Construction Begins On PTL's 'Dollar Energy Cool Down For Warmth' Ice SetPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani checks in on the construction of the PTL Ice Set for the Dollar Energy Cool Down for Warmth benefit.

2 days ago

Baron Batch's Art Featured In New Southside Works GalleryPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits The Residency Art Studio in Southside Works, a new art gallery featuring the amazing works for former Pittsburgh Steeler, Baron Batch!

2 days ago

Cooking With Rania: Chicken A La KingRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is devoting all of January to warm soups and stew recipes to keep you warm during the winter months.

2 days ago

Dowdle Puzzles Set To Celebrate National Puzzle DayPuzzles have become a big deal through the pandemic! Eric Dowdle, of Dowdle Puzzles, is telling us how they'll be celebrating National Puzzle Day!

2 days ago

Mystery Of The Mon's 65th AnniversaryHeinz History Center CEO Andy Masich has more on the 65th anniversary of Pittsburgh's biggest unsolved mystery. The story of a military plane seen crashing into the Mon River.

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 27, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Something Good: Concert Series To Benefit Local StagesLocal musicians are teaming up for a concert series to help local music venues through the pandemic.

3 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Jan. 26, 2021 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraisal expert Dr. Lori is checking out the family treasures and heirlooms you sent in!

3 days ago