Something Good: Julia Parsons Turns 100We're wishing a Happy 100th Birthday to an amazing, historic Pittsburgh, Julia Parsons!

3 hours ago

Pop Talk Live: March 1, 2021In this week's Pop Talk Live, Y108's Maria D'Antonio is talking about the kick-off to awards season!

3 hours ago

Neubauer's Flowers Celebrates Their Centennial (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is visiting Neubauer's Flowers & Markethouse in Uniontown to find out how they're celebrating their centennial!

3 hours ago

Home Ec Week: Tips For Creating A Household BudgetWe're talking with Hefren-Tillotson's Jayme Meredith for some tips on how best to create a household budget!

3 hours ago

Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium Reopening To The PublicPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani visits the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium to find out what safety measures you can expect as they reopen their gates to the public!

4 hours ago

Neubauer's Flowers Celebrates Their Centennial (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is visiting Neubauer's Flowers & Markethouse in Uniontown to find out how they're celebrating their centennial!

4 hours ago

Home Ec Week: Heather Learns To IronIn today's Home Ec Week segment, David teaches Heather how to iron!

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 1, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 hours ago

That's A Wrap: Feb. 26, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

3 days ago

Mikey’s Copycat Tiktok Viral Baked Feta PastaMikey Hood is in PTL Kitchen with a TikTok recipe that's going viral!

3 days ago

Pet Of The Week: LadyPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani visits Animal Friends to meet our Pet Of The Week -- a hound mix named Lady!

3 days ago

Calamityware Adds Quirkiness To Your DinnerwarePittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham interviews Don Moyer, the local artist behind Calamityware!

3 days ago

Remembering Bob KudzmaWe are remembering a KDKA legend, long-time chief meteorologist Bob Kudzma.

3 days ago

PTL Deal Days: Feb. 26, 2021Heather and David have this week's PTL Deal Days products to help you support local small businesses!

3 days ago

Something Good: Happy Birthday Zane!Pittsburgh Police Comfort K-9 Zane is celebrating his second birthday! Happy birthday to this very good boy!

4 days ago

Help For Timeshare Owners Trapped In A ContractThe Timeshare Termination Team is offering help for timeshare owners who find themselves trapped in a contract.

4 days ago

Meet Thea The Meditating CatSydney Stephenson introduces us to her therapy cat, Thea, who works with children at Crisis Center North.

4 days ago

Chef Bill Fuller: Vegetarian Dishes For LentChef Bill Fuller is making vegetarian dishes from his Alta Via restaurant that are perfect for the Lenten season, or if you're just looking to eat healthier.

4 days ago

Seven Springs Weekend Snow Report: Feb 25, 2021Get the Seven Springs Weekend Snow Report from Abbey Way!

4 days ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Feb. 25, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at some of the events going on around town this weekend!

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Feb. 25, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

Something Good: DiAnoia’s Eatery Gets Big HonorDiAnoia's Eatery has made Yelp's eighth annual list of the best 100 places to eat.

5 days ago

Pittsburgh Cultural Trust Celebrating Black History Month With ArtPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at the amazing art exhibits in the Pittsburgh Cultural District that are celebrating Black History Month!

5 days ago

Celina And Her Dad Planning Special Father-Daughter DanceWe're joining Celina Pompeani and her dad, Bob Pompeani, in the dance studio where they are practicing for their special father-daughter dance this coming fall at Celina's wedding!

5 days ago