Kidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr has a look at some of the family-friendly activities going on around town in March!
Something Good: Carnegie Library Celebrating 125th AnniversaryThe Carnegie Library is celebrating their 125th anniversary with new library cards!
The Cranberry Mask Lady Doing Good In The CommunityWe're talking with the woman known as "The Cranberry Mask Lady," who is doing a lot of good in the community during the pandemic!
Home Ec Week: How To Thread A NeedleIn today's Home Ec segment, Heather and David learn how to thread a sewing needle from Donna Eicher, the owner of Sew Special shop1
Seven Springs Weekend Snow Report: March 4, 2021Get the Seven Springs Weekend Snow Report from Abbey Way!
PTL Weekend Guide: March 4, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at what's going on around town this weekend.
The List: The Benefits Of ColoringDo you enjoy adult coloring books?
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 4, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Something Good: Young Chef Becoming Social Media SensationPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani introduces us to 9-year-old Tayshawn Holmes, a young chef who loves to post his recipes on social media.
Kennywood’s Jack Rabbit Gets Off-Season CleaningKennywood's Jack Rabbit is being cleaned, inspected, repainted and refurbished by crews at the amusement park, according to a Facebook post.
PTL Mug On The Move!Keep sending us your PTL Mugshots on the show's Facebook page!
Eye On Health: Colon Cancer ScreeningsPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood talks with Dr. Katie Farah, of AHN's Department of Gastroenterology, about the importance of colon cancer screenings.
Cooking With Rania: Shrimp Stir FryRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is whipping up some Shrimp Stir Fry this week!
Read Across America Day With HeatherHeather had the chance to read to some elementary school students on Read Across America Day. Here's a little look!
An Organized Home Is Important To Mental HealthCertified life coach Dr. Marlene Boas talks about what a tidy and organized home can mean to our mental health.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: March 3, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Something Good: Happy Birthday Ruth Shuster!We're wishing a Happy 100th Birthday to Ruth Shuster, a customer favorite at the Big Mac Museum & Restaurant in Irwin!
Transformation Tuesday: Taking Food From Bland To BamWellness coach Jackie Hale has some healthy eating tips to take your bland menu to bam!
What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: March 2, 2021 (Pt. 2)Dr. Lori is appraising more of your antiques and family heirlooms!
What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: March 2, 2021 (Pt. 1)Dr. Lori is appraising more of your antiques and family heirlooms!
Travel Hotspots And SavingsNow that the COVID-19 vaccine distribution is underway, lots of people are starting to think about traveling again. Mikey Hood has some of the best travel hotspots and how to save while planning your trip!
Home Ec Week: Celina's Laundry HacksIn today's Home Ec Week segment, Celina Pompeani has some laundry hacks we could all use!
Go Back In Time With HeatherHeather Abraham is going back to her SATV days at Shaler Area High School.
Fruit Loops Pizza! Would You Try It?We consider Fruit Loops Pizza. Would you try it?