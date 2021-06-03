Something Good: Brooklynn's BrigadeThe Connellsville community is rallying around a local girl and her family as she battles a brain tumor.

2 hours ago

Thank You For Your Donations To The Feed The Kids TelethonThe Feed The Kids Telethon through the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank has so far raised $105,877 for such an important cause! Thank you for your donation!

2 hours ago

Kidsburgh: Family-Friendly Events In JuneKidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr has a list of local family-friendly events your kids will love in the month of June!

2 hours ago

Celebrating National Egg Day With Rent The ChickenPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani has an egg-cellent report for National Egg Day with Homestead Jen and Homestead Phil from Rent The Chicken!

2 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: June 3, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at some of the best events coming up around town this weekend!

2 hours ago

The List: Beach Fashion TrendsIn today's The List, we're talking about new beach fashion trends.

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 3, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

3 hours ago

Something Good: Feed The Kids TelethonThe Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank is hosting the Feed The Kids Telethon today!

1 day ago

Feed The Kids Telethon Kicks Off (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank where the Feed The Kids Telethon is going on today!

1 day ago

Dr. Marlene Boas: Reset Without RegretCertified life coach Dr. Marlene Boas stops by with some tips on setting up a life reset without having any regrets.

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: Gazpacho And Goat Cheese CroutonsRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is starting her tour of Spanish cuisine with Gazpacho!

1 day ago

Feed The Kids Telethon Kicks Off (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank where the Feed The Kids Telethon is going on today!

1 day ago

Are You A Burger Artist?Heather and David try their hand at burger artistry!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 2, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Feed The Kids: Makayla's RecipesAdorable kid chef Makayla is showing us how to make two delicious desserts perfect to keep you cool for the summer season!

2 days ago

Something Good: WWII Veteran Celebrates 100th BirthdayWe're wishing a very happy 100th birthday to Donald Hepler Sr., a World War II veteran who served under General George S. Patton.

2 days ago

Tech Center: CGIxPitt Capstone ProjectPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood gives us a closer look at the CGIxPitt Capstone Project!

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: June 1, 2021 (Pt. 2)Dr. Lori is back to appraise more of your antiques and family heirlooms!

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: June 1, 2021 (Pt. 1)Dr. Lori is back to appraise more of your antiques and family heirlooms!

2 days ago

Celebrating World Milk Day!We're chatting with Liz Jalkiewicz, of the American Dairy Association North East, about milk and it's health benefits on World Milk Day.

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 1, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Happy Retirement, Jill!Happy retirement to Pittsburgh Today Live creator and producer Jill Neely! We love you and we will miss you!

3 days ago

Farewell To Jill: Messages From PTL ContributorsMore happy retirement wishes to PTL producer Jill Neely!

3 days ago

Hot Dogs Of All Kinds From FranktuaryWe're chatting with Tim Tobitsch, of Franktuary, about the art of the hot dog!

3 days ago