Something Good: Congrats To KDKA Team Members Rich And TomWe're congratulating KDKA Sports Anchor Rich Walsh who is newly engaged and KDKA 11 p.m. News producer Tom Skowronski who has just welcomed his first child!

3 hours ago

Local Girl And Her Chickens Become EntrepreneursPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood checks in with little Alona Cherry, her mom and their chickens to learn how they started, Brown Girl Eggs.

3 hours ago

Kidsburgh: Family-Friendly Summer Events In JulyKidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr has a look at some of the summertime, family-friendly fun going on around Pittsburgh in July!

3 hours ago

PTL 4th Of July Cocktail RecipesDave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, is mixing up some patriotic cocktails for the Fourth of July Weekend!

3 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: July 1, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at some of the cool events going on around town this weekend!

4 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: July 1, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and Celina Pompeani catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 hours ago

Something Good: Happy Retirement, Paul Martino!Today we're wishing our colleague Paul Martino a very Happy Retirement!

1 day ago

Path To Success: Apprenticeship Readiness ProgramIn this Path To Success segment, Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood has a look at apprenticeships for building trades.

1 day ago

Have You Ever? Indian FoodPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits Taj Mahal Restaurant, located on McKnight Road, to sample Indian food for the very first time!

1 day ago

Living Map Project Creator Visits PittsburghPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani chats with Daniel Seddiqui, the creator of the Living Map Project, following his visit to Pittsburgh.

1 day ago

PTL Videographer Jeff Takes The Burger ChallengePTL Videographer Jeff Roupe takes the burger challenge in Rania Harris' kitchen! He says it's delicious!

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: Grilled Burgers – Spanish Style!Rania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is giving us a tour of Spanish cuisine all through the month of June!

1 day ago

Allegheny Co. Pools In Need Of LifeguardsWe're chatting with Andrew Grobe, the Assistant Deputy Director of Recreation of Allegheny County Parks, about the need for lifeguards at county pools.

1 day ago

New Survey Shows People Want Option To Bring Dog To WorkWe're looking at a news survey that surveying pet owners about going back to work!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 30, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and Lindsay Ward catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Something Good: Christmas In July At The Mall At RobinsonThe Mall at Robinson will be celebrating Christmas in July with several events, including a Nutcracker display!

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: June 29, 2021 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is checking out more of your antiques and family heirlooms!

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: June 29, 2021 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is checking out more of your antiques and family heirlooms!

2 days ago

Educator Spotlight: Ryan BucksIn this week's Educator Spotlight we feature Ryan Bucks of Commonwealth Charter Academy!

2 days ago

Transformation Tuesday: Cutting Added Sugar From Your DietIn this week's Transformation Tuesday, wellness expert Jackie Hale has advice on how to cut added sugar from your diet.

2 days ago

Coming Up On PTL: Have You Ever?Here's a first look at Pittsburgh Today Live's new segment -- "Have You Ever?"

2 days ago

Ask Dr. G: Unmasking And The Mental Health ImpactsWe're chatting with resiliency expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa about the mental health impacts of masks coming off and more people having the COVID-19 vaccine.

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: June 29, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and Lindsay Ward catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Something Good: Way To Go, LydiaCongrats to Lydia Ubry, of Lawrence County, for her scholarship win at the Distinguished Young Women National Finals!

3 days ago