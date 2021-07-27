Something Good: Steelers Football ReturnsThis week the return of Steelers football with the first preseason game on Thursday!

Beaver Co. Native Bringing His Music Back To PittsburghBeaver County native, composer and musician Stephen P. Harvey is returning to his hometown to showcase his new collection of music inspired by superheroes!

Cooking Corner: Summertime Corn RecipesIn this week's Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is making Summer Corn and Tomato Salad and Grilled Corn with Chipotle Butter.

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Aug. 10, 2021 (Pt. 2)Expert antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your antiques and family heirlooms!

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Aug. 10, 2021 (Pt. 1)Expert antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your antiques and family heirlooms!

Educator Spotlight: Krista SommerIn this week's Educator Spotlight, we feature Krista Sommer who is a 7th grade science teacher!

Ask Dr. G: Are You A Recovering People Pleaser?Resiliency expert Dr. Deborah Gilboa talks about people pleasers and how to set boundaries so you can also take care of yourself.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 10, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: When She ThrivesA new book from the local group, When She Thrives, is all about supporting single mothers in the area.

Pop Talk Live: Aug. 9, 2021Y108's Kristen Buccigrossi has all the latest in celebrity gossip and entertainment news!

Ask Dr. Mike: Pets And Garden SafetyDr. Mike Hutchinson, of Animal General, has some tips for keeping your pets safe around your garden.

Celina Learns Karate From A Team USA CoachPTL's Celina Pompeani visits the Pennsylvania Shotokan Karate Club, where Sensei Dustin Baldis, an instructor for Team USA, is giving her a lesson!

Talking With Rania: Our First In-Studio GuestWe're so excited to have Rania Harris back in our PTL kitchen!

Collette Tours: What Is Revenge Travel?Jaclyn Leibl-Cote, of Collette Tours, has some travel planning tips for us and talks about "revenge travel."

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 9, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

That's A Wrap: Aug. 6, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL! Here's a look back at all the fun!

Fame Academy Helping Minority Students Excel In EducationThe Fame Academy program, the Fund for Advancement of Minorities Through Education, is offering local young men and women the opportunity to learn community leadership skills!

Kidsburgh: Best Mini Golf Places For FamiliesKidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr joins us with a look at a few of the best mini-golf places around the area to visit before summer's end!

Comedian Bill Bellamy Makes Us LaughPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood comes to us from Pittsburgh Improv where multi-talented comedian, actor and host Bill Bellamy will be appearing in an upcoming show!

PTL Deal Days: Aug. 6, 2021Heather and David show us this week's PTL Deal Days products to help you shop small and support local!

Woman Finds Wrong Wedding Dress Packed Away For 28 YearsA local woman recently opened the wedding dress she has had packed away for 28 years only to find that she got back the wrong one after having it cleaned.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 6, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Happy Workversary, David!Celebrating David Highfield's 30th Workversary!

Celebrating David Highfield's 30-Years At KDKAWe're looking back at David Highfield's 30 years at KDKA!

