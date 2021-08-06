Kidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr joins us with a look at a few of the best mini-golf places around the area to visit before summer's end!
That's A Wrap: Aug. 6, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL! Here's a look back at all the fun!
Fame Academy Helping Minority Students Excel In EducationThe Fame Academy program, the Fund for Advancement of Minorities Through Education, is offering local young men and women the opportunity to learn community leadership skills!
Comedian Bill Bellamy Makes Us LaughPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood comes to us from Pittsburgh Improv where multi-talented comedian, actor and host Bill Bellamy will be appearing in an upcoming show!
PTL Deal Days: Aug. 6, 2021Heather and David show us this week's PTL Deal Days products to help you shop small and support local!
Woman Finds Wrong Wedding Dress Packed Away For 28 YearsA local woman recently opened the wedding dress she has had packed away for 28 years only to find that she got back the wrong one after having it cleaned.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 6, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Happy Workversary, David!Celebrating David Highfield's 30th Workversary!
Celebrating David Highfield's 30-Years At KDKAWe're looking back at David Highfield's 30 years at KDKA!
A Special Message From Ralph Iannotti To DavidRetired KDKA Reporter Ralph Iannotti has a special message for David on his 30-year work anniversary!
PTL Weekend Guide: Aug. 5, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier has a look at some of the fun events going on this weekend around town!
A Special Message From KDKA Photographer Ian Smith To DavidKDKA Photojournalist Ian Smith has a special message for David on his 30-year work anniversary!
Summer Sippers Wine ChoicesPTL's Celina Pompeani is chatting with Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits, about the best wines for summertime!
Chef Bill Fuller: Grilled Strip Steak SaladIt's grilling season and Chef Bill Fuller, of the big Burrito Group, is making us a delicious meal!
A Special Message From Mikey To DavidPTL's Mikey Hood has a special message for David on his 30-year work anniversary!
A Special Message From David's DadFor David's 30-year anniversary at KDKA, his dad taped a special message!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Happy Anniversary, David! (Aug. 5, 2021)Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Something Good: A Big Anniversary!We're getting ready to celebrate a big anniversary with our own David Highfield!
Eye On Health: CHIPIn this week's Eye On Health, PTL's Mikey Hood is talking with Diana Kobus, the director of Highmark's CHIP program, about the importance of the Children's Health Insurance Program.
Joy Riders Take Local Man For Fun Trail RideJoy Riders is a local group who help people living with limited mobility. They recently took a local man for a fun ride on Three Rivers Heritage Trail!
Songbird Artistry Hosting Fundraiser For Local Animal RescueWe're chatting with Debbie Maier Jacknin, the owner of Songbird Artistry. They will be hosting a fundraiser for Animal Lifeline Pittsburgh this weekend!
Cooking With Rania: Peach PieRania Harris is using summer's bounty in today's recipe for Peach Pie!
Pittsburgh Foundation's #OneDay Fundraiser Greatly Benefits Food BankPTL's Celina Pompeani joins us from the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank where they will be able to help feed so many in need thanks to The Pittsburgh Foundation's #OneDay critical needs event.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Aug. 4, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Heather Abraham catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.