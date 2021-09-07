Educator Spotlight: Charlotte GoldenIn this week's Educator Spotlight we're featuring Dr. Charlotte Golden who teaches American Government.

Something Good: Middle School ScientistsCongrats to two local middle-school scientists!

Britsburgh Celebrates All Things British In PittsburghPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is talking with Stephen Shandor, a Britsburgh board member, about what to expect at this year's celebration of all things British in Pittsburgh!

Cooking Corner: Tailgating And Football Party FoodsIn today's Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is making foods perfect for football-watching parties and tailgating.

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Sept. 7, 2021 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Sept. 7, 2021 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

Come Hungry To Pittsburgh Taco FestPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani is talking with the people behind Pittsburgh Taco Festival to learn more about the food that will be featured and the celebration of Hispanic culture!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 7, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Real Estate Checklist: Remodeling A Landmark In Washington CountyPTL's Mikey Hood is checking in with real estate expert Bonnie Loya for a look at a remodeled landmark in Washington County.

Back To School: Crafting With Amber Kemp-GerstelIn today's Back To School segment, we're chatting with Amber Kemp-Gerstel, the founder of DIY blog Damask Love, about some fun activities you can do with the kids!

Previewing The Glamourous Diner En BlancPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is chatting with Lorraine Dinatale, the host of Diner En Blanc, about the unique dining experience!

Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival ReturnsPittsburgh Today Live's Celina Pompeani visits the Pittsburgh Renaissance Festival, which returns this year after having to take last year off.

Planning A Disney CruiseWe're chatting with Pam Forrester, of The Magic for Less travel site, about what Disney Cruises offer for families and kids at heart!

The List: What's Your Favorite Food?In today's The List, we're looking at what your favorite food says about you!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Happy Labor Day! (Sept. 6, 2021)Pittsburgh Today Live's David Highfield and Mikey Hood catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

The Fall Fit City ChallengeWe're taking a closer look at the Spark 360 Fall Fit City Challenge!

That's A Wrap: Sept. 3, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL! Here's a look back at the fun1

Cooking With Rania: Chicago-Style Hot DogsRania Harris has a recipe for your Labor Day Weekend cookout!

Top Hair Trends For The FallPTL's Celina Pompeani visits Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar to get a look at some of the top hair style trends for the fall!

Season 2 Of Fan N'ATion Set To Debut On KDKAFan N'ATion hosts Rich Walsh and Daisy Jade join us with a preview of Season 2 of the show, debuting on KDKA this weekend!

'Black Flowers' Mural Takes Shape On North ShorePTL's Mikey Hood is talking with artist Camerin "Camo" Nesbitt about his new mural called "Black Flowers," which is on public display under the Fort Duquesne Bridge.

Heinz Field Kickoff & Rib Fest Returns To The North ShorePTL's Mikey Hood is taste testing her way through the Heinz Field Kickoff & Rib Fest on the North Shore!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Sept. 3, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: We're Rooting For You, Jackie!Good luck to our friend and PTL health and wellness contributor Jackie Hale as she competes in the NPC North American Bodybuilding Championships!

