Educator Spotlight: Andrew BeegleIn this week's Educator Spotlight, we're honoring Andrew Beegle an English teacher.

26 minutes ago

Pink Hair For Breast Cancer Awareness MonthWe're chatting with Bonnie Diver, the founder of Hair Peace Charities, about the Pink Hair, We Care campaign at Izzazu Salon, Spa and Blowout Bar for Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

1 hour ago

Cooking Corner: Hispanic Heritage MonthIn this week's Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is making some food for Hispanic Heritage Month.

1 hour ago

Previewing Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church's Food FestivalPTL's Mikey Hood visits the Holy Cross Greek Orthodox Church to sample some of the cuisine from the Greek Food Festival!

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Oct. 5, 2021 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Oct. 5, 2021 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 hours ago

Taste It Tuesday: PTL BurgerIn this week's Taste It Tuesday, we're sampling Back To The Foodture's PTL Burger!

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 5, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 hours ago

Something Good: Vote For IceburghVote for Iceburgh to go into the Mascot Hall of Fame!

1 day ago

Money Monday: The Value Of A DollarPTL's Heather Abraham is talking to Hefren-Tillotson's Rob Rodgers about teaching kids the value of a dollar.

1 day ago

Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center Presents 'Newsies'PTL's Mikey Hood visits the Lincoln Park Performing Arts Center where they are getting ready for their production of "Newsies."

1 day ago

Historical Drama Being Filmed In PittsburghHere's a look at the historical drama, "Rustin," which is being filmed here in the Pittsburgh area. And, how you can be a part of it.

1 day ago

'Pompeii' Exhibit Comes To Carnegie Science CenterPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood visits the Carnegie Science Center for a look at their explosive new exhibit all about "Pompeii."

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 4, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

That's A Wrap: Oct. 1, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

4 days ago

Fall Colors At Snowshoe, W. Va.Fall colors are starting to show at Snowshoe, W. Va.

4 days ago

The Benefits Of Aerial YogaPTL's Celina Pompeani heads to fitness guru Aubrey Worek's studio to try out aerial yoga.

4 days ago

Real Estate Checklist: Bonnie's Hot PropsPTL's Mikey Hood is chatting with real estate expert Bonnie Loya about a new home buying trend -- weird, wacky and wild properties!

4 days ago

Breast Cancer Awareness Month Kicks Off With Pink Ribbon BagelsPittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham is learning more about Pink Ribbon Bagels from Panera. It's the start of Breast Cancer Awareness Month with the Young Women's Breast Cancer Awareness Foundation.

4 days ago

Grand Opening For Brother Andre's CaféPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is talking with Mike Fitzgerald, one of the founders of Brother Andre's Café, which offers job opportunities to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

4 days ago

Doors Open PGH Tours Allows Pittsburghers To Be NebbyPittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood is talking with Bonnie Baxter, of Doors Open Pittsburgh, about their upcoming tours.

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 1, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

Something Good: 'Alma's Way' Coming To PBSA new show from Fred Rogers Productions called Alma's Way is coming to PBS!

5 days ago

'Burgh Buzz: Sept. 30, 2021Here's a look at some of the buzz about Pittsburgh!

5 days ago