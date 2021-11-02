Giant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is in the PTL Kitchen making some dishes for all those pre-Thanksgiving parties!
Pittsburgh Today Live
Sponsored By
Categories: Food & Drink, Local Community, Cooking, Recipes, KDKATV, PTL
Latest Videos
Something Good: Happy Birthday, CasperCasper, the Macaroni Penguin at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, turned 31 over the weekend!
Transformation Tuesday: Eating Better During The HolidaysIn this month's Transformation Tuesday, wellness and fitness expert Jackie Hale is giving us some tips on eating health during the holidays.
Cooking Corner: Pre-Thanksgiving FavoritesGiant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is in the PTL Kitchen making some dishes for all those pre-Thanksgiving parties!
What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Nov. 2, 2021 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.
What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Nov. 2, 2021 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.
Crash The Carnegies Weekend PartyPTL's Daisy Jade visits the Carnegie Museum of Natural History to learn more about the Crash the Carnegies party!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 2, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Something Good: Money For A MusicalThe teachers at Ave Maria Academy hope a donation they recently got from McDonald's can be used to put on their first musical!
Ford, Eat N' Park Team Up For The Free Care FundThe Neighborhood Ford Store and Eat n' Park have teamed up to help the Free Care Fund this holiday season!
Kid Chef Makayla Makes Thanksgiving TreatsOur favorite kid chef Makayla is making some Thanksgiving-themed treats for the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund!
Celina Around Town: ThiftiquePTL's Celina Pompeani visits Thriftique in Lawrenceville. The shop was just recently voted the best thrift store in Pittsburgh!
A Taste Of Puerto Rico In PittsburghPTL's Mikey Hood is visiting Secretos de mis Abuelos for a taste of Puerto Rican cuisine right here in Pittsburgh!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 1, 2021 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 1, 2021 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
That's A Wrap: Oct. 29, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL! Have a good Halloween Weekend and we'll see you Monday!
Thank You First Responders And Frontline WorkersWe're honoring first responders and frontline workers this year with our Halloween costumes. Thank you!
Who's Ready For Some Holiday Karaoke?Announcing Team PTL karaoke in Market Square!
Happy Halloween From Team PTL!We're wishing you a happy and safe Halloween weekend from Team PTL!
Halloween CharBooterie With EZPZ GatheringsSarah Tuthill, of EZPZ Gatherings, is showing up how to create a Halloween CharBooterie board!
Happy Hour: Halloween Cocktails From The CryptPTL's Celina Pompeani visits Pittsburgh's Halloween pop-up bar, Cocktails from the Crypt, to sample some creepy concoctions.
Pittsburgh Tattoo Company Halloween Flash EventWe're chatting with Revina Lower of the Pittsburgh Tattoo Company about their Halloween Flash event!
Don't Go Down To The Basement: A Visit To Buffalo Bill's HousePTL's Mikey Hood ventures out to Perryopolis to visit Buffalo Bill's house, where they filmed the big and intense finale of the "Silence of the Lambs."
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 29, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Something Good: Tiniest PumpkinsThe tiniest pumpkins of the season are at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital!