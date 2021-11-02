Something Good: Happy Birthday, CasperCasper, the Macaroni Penguin at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, turned 31 over the weekend!

41 minutes ago

Transformation Tuesday: Eating Better During The HolidaysIn this month's Transformation Tuesday, wellness and fitness expert Jackie Hale is giving us some tips on eating health during the holidays.

44 minutes ago

Cooking Corner: Pre-Thanksgiving FavoritesGiant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is in the PTL Kitchen making some dishes for all those pre-Thanksgiving parties!

48 minutes ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Nov. 2, 2021 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

52 minutes ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Nov. 2, 2021 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

55 minutes ago

Crash The Carnegies Weekend PartyPTL's Daisy Jade visits the Carnegie Museum of Natural History to learn more about the Crash the Carnegies party!

1 hour ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 2, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 hour ago

Something Good: Money For A MusicalThe teachers at Ave Maria Academy hope a donation they recently got from McDonald's can be used to put on their first musical!

1 day ago

Ford, Eat N' Park Team Up For The Free Care FundThe Neighborhood Ford Store and Eat n' Park have teamed up to help the Free Care Fund this holiday season!

1 day ago

Kid Chef Makayla Makes Thanksgiving TreatsOur favorite kid chef Makayla is making some Thanksgiving-themed treats for the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund!

1 day ago

Celina Around Town: ThiftiquePTL's Celina Pompeani visits Thriftique in Lawrenceville. The shop was just recently voted the best thrift store in Pittsburgh!

1 day ago

A Taste Of Puerto Rico In PittsburghPTL's Mikey Hood is visiting Secretos de mis Abuelos for a taste of Puerto Rican cuisine right here in Pittsburgh!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 1, 2021 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 1, 2021 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

That's A Wrap: Oct. 29, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL! Have a good Halloween Weekend and we'll see you Monday!

4 days ago

Thank You First Responders And Frontline WorkersWe're honoring first responders and frontline workers this year with our Halloween costumes. Thank you!

4 days ago

Who's Ready For Some Holiday Karaoke?Announcing Team PTL karaoke in Market Square!

4 days ago

Happy Halloween From Team PTL!We're wishing you a happy and safe Halloween weekend from Team PTL!

4 days ago

Halloween CharBooterie With EZPZ GatheringsSarah Tuthill, of EZPZ Gatherings, is showing up how to create a Halloween CharBooterie board!

4 days ago

Happy Hour: Halloween Cocktails From The CryptPTL's Celina Pompeani visits Pittsburgh's Halloween pop-up bar, Cocktails from the Crypt, to sample some creepy concoctions.

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Tattoo Company Halloween Flash EventWe're chatting with Revina Lower of the Pittsburgh Tattoo Company about their Halloween Flash event!

4 days ago

Don't Go Down To The Basement: A Visit To Buffalo Bill's HousePTL's Mikey Hood ventures out to Perryopolis to visit Buffalo Bill's house, where they filmed the big and intense finale of the "Silence of the Lambs."

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Oct. 29, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

Something Good: Tiniest PumpkinsThe tiniest pumpkins of the season are at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital!

5 days ago