Something Good: The Real-Life Forrest GumpHere's a look at a man on a mission for a good cause! He's running across the country just like "Forrest Gump."

1 hour ago

Kidsburgh: Teaching Kids To Give BackKidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr has a list of ways to help kids learn the importance of giving back this season of thanks!

1 hour ago

Kiya Tomlin's Design Makes Oprah's Favorite Things ListPittsburgh-based designer is making some noise after one of her designs was put on Oprah's annual Favorite Things List!

2 hours ago

PTL Weekend Guide: Nov. 4, 2021Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier is looking at a few of the best events going on around town this weekend!

2 hours ago

Educator Spotlight: Jessica LatocheIn this week's Educator Spotlight, we're honoring Jessica Latoche, an Earth Sciences teacher!

2 hours ago

Thanksgiving Dinner Wine PairingsPTL's Celina Pompeani visits with Dave Kuiawa, of Fine Wine & Good Spirits. They are talking about wine pairings for Thanksgiving dinner.

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 4, 2021 (Pt. 3)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 4, 2021 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 4, 2021 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 hours ago

Something Good: A Visit From Santa ClausSanta Claus's first stop of the holiday season -- Neubauer's Flowers & Market House in Uniontown!

1 day ago

Dr. Marlene Boas: Reflect, Realign, ResolveCertified life coach Dr. Marlene Boas has some tips to help us get through the busy holiday season.

1 day ago

Traditional Holiday Decorating Tips With Neubauer's FlowersPTL's Mikey Hood is visiting Neubauer's Flowers & Market House in Uniontown where the holiday shopping season is getting started!

1 day ago

Cooking With Rania: Tomato Bisque With Spicy Cheddar TwistsRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making Tomato Bisque with Spicy Cheddar Twists!

1 day ago

Neubauer's Flowers & Market House Ushers In Holiday SeasonPTL's Mikey Hood is visiting Neubauer's Flowers & Market House in Uniontown where the holiday shopping season is getting started!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 3, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

Something Good: Happy Birthday, CasperCasper, the Macaroni Penguin at the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium, turned 31 over the weekend!

2 days ago

Transformation Tuesday: Eating Better During The HolidaysIn this month's Transformation Tuesday, wellness and fitness expert Jackie Hale is giving us some tips on eating health during the holidays.

2 days ago

Cooking Corner: Pre-Thanksgiving FavoritesGiant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is in the PTL Kitchen making some dishes for all those pre-Thanksgiving parties!

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Nov. 2, 2021 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 days ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Nov. 2, 2021 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 days ago

Crash The Carnegies Weekend PartyPTL's Daisy Jade visits the Carnegie Museum of Natural History to learn more about the Crash the Carnegies party!

2 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 2, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 days ago

Something Good: Money For A MusicalThe teachers at Ave Maria Academy hope a donation they recently got from McDonald's can be used to put on their first musical!

3 days ago

Ford, Eat N' Park Team Up For The Free Care FundThe Neighborhood Ford Store and Eat n' Park have teamed up to help the Free Care Fund this holiday season!

3 days ago