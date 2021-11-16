Something Good: Merry Karaoke Song WinnerWe're unveiling which song you picked for us to sing during the Merry Karaoke celebration in Market Square!

2 hours ago

Educator Spotlight: Karen DitmerIn this week's Educator Spotlight, we're honoring Karen Ditmer, a high school math teacher!

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr...? Nov. 16, 2021 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 hours ago

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori? Nov. 16, 2021 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

2 hours ago

Cooking Corner: Thanksgiving Dinner RecipesGiant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is making recipes for Thanksgiving dinner in this week's Cooking Corner.

2 hours ago

Happy Birthday Mickey The Macaroni!PTL's Mikey Hood visits the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium where they are celebrating Mickey, the Macaroni penguin's 37th bithday.

2 hours ago

Taste It Tuesday: Honey Bourbon MuleIn this week's Taste It Tuesday, we're celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Porch by toasting with their Honey Bourbon Mule!

2 hours ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 16, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

2 hours ago

Something Good: Congrats Boone!Our favorite bow tie-wearing beagle from Hookstown has been named the top hero dog in the nation! Congrats to our friend, Boone!

1 day ago

Hallmark Movie Star Trevor Donovan Previews New Holiday MovieHallmark star Trevor Donovan gives PTL's Celina Pompeani a preview of his new holiday movie "Nantucket Noel."

1 day ago

PNC Bank Branches Holding Decorating Contests To Support KDKA-TV Turkey FundLocal PNC Bank branches are holding holiday decorating contests to show their support for the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund!

1 day ago

Thanksgiving Dinner Do's And Don'tsEtiquette expert Liz Aquino, of the Good Manners Group, has some advice to get family get togethers civil during the Thanksgiving holiday.

1 day ago

Vote In PTL Merry Karaoke ContestDavid's song choice is making a big surge in the rankings for Team PTL's Merry Karaoke song!

1 day ago

Symphony Splendor Holiday House Tour 2021PTL's Mikey Hood is getting into the holiday spirit at the Pittsburgh Symphony Splendor Holiday House Tour!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 15, 2021 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up with the newest addition to Team PTL, Daisy Jade!

1 day ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 15, 2021 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

1 day ago

That's A Wrap: Nov. 12, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

4 days ago

FAME Academy Students Focus On STEAM EducationPTL's Mikey Hood has a look at FAME Academy and the educational focus on STEAM.

4 days ago

New Book Explores History Of Isaly's In PittsburghPTL producer Krista Kelley is getting the scoop from Brian Butko, the author of a new book all about the history of Isaly's!

4 days ago

Convention Center Going To The Cats And DogsThe Pittsburgh Pet Expo is returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend! PTL's Celina Pompeani has a preview!

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Pet Expo Returns To Convention CenterThe Pittsburgh Pet Expo is returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend! PTL's Celina Pompeani has a preview!

4 days ago

Wear Your Cardigan On World Kindness DayHeather, David and Ron are wearing their Mister Rogers' cardigans for World Kindness Day!

4 days ago

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 12, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

4 days ago

PTL CBSN Special: "What Do You Recommend?"We asked viewers for their recommendations to keep kids busy on a cold and rainy day. PTL's Heather and David discuss!

4 days ago