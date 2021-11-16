Giant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is making recipes for Thanksgiving dinner in this week's Cooking Corner.
Something Good: Merry Karaoke Song WinnerWe're unveiling which song you picked for us to sing during the Merry Karaoke celebration in Market Square!
Educator Spotlight: Karen DitmerIn this week's Educator Spotlight, we're honoring Karen Ditmer, a high school math teacher!
What's It Worth With Dr...? Nov. 16, 2021 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.
What's It Worth With Dr. Lori? Nov. 16, 2021 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.
Happy Birthday Mickey The Macaroni!PTL's Mikey Hood visits the Pittsburgh Zoo & PPG Aquarium where they are celebrating Mickey, the Macaroni penguin's 37th bithday.
Taste It Tuesday: Honey Bourbon MuleIn this week's Taste It Tuesday, we're celebrating the 10th anniversary of The Porch by toasting with their Honey Bourbon Mule!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 16, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
Something Good: Congrats Boone!Our favorite bow tie-wearing beagle from Hookstown has been named the top hero dog in the nation! Congrats to our friend, Boone!
Hallmark Movie Star Trevor Donovan Previews New Holiday MovieHallmark star Trevor Donovan gives PTL's Celina Pompeani a preview of his new holiday movie "Nantucket Noel."
PNC Bank Branches Holding Decorating Contests To Support KDKA-TV Turkey FundLocal PNC Bank branches are holding holiday decorating contests to show their support for the KDKA-TV Turkey Fund!
Thanksgiving Dinner Do's And Don'tsEtiquette expert Liz Aquino, of the Good Manners Group, has some advice to get family get togethers civil during the Thanksgiving holiday.
Vote In PTL Merry Karaoke ContestDavid's song choice is making a big surge in the rankings for Team PTL's Merry Karaoke song!
Symphony Splendor Holiday House Tour 2021PTL's Mikey Hood is getting into the holiday spirit at the Pittsburgh Symphony Splendor Holiday House Tour!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 15, 2021 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up with the newest addition to Team PTL, Daisy Jade!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 15, 2021 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
That's A Wrap: Nov. 12, 2021That's a wrap for this week on PTL!
FAME Academy Students Focus On STEAM EducationPTL's Mikey Hood has a look at FAME Academy and the educational focus on STEAM.
New Book Explores History Of Isaly's In PittsburghPTL producer Krista Kelley is getting the scoop from Brian Butko, the author of a new book all about the history of Isaly's!
Pittsburgh Pet Expo Returns To Convention CenterThe Pittsburgh Pet Expo is returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center this weekend! PTL's Celina Pompeani has a preview!
Wear Your Cardigan On World Kindness DayHeather, David and Ron are wearing their Mister Rogers' cardigans for World Kindness Day!
Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Nov. 12, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.
PTL CBSN Special: "What Do You Recommend?"We asked viewers for their recommendations to keep kids busy on a cold and rainy day. PTL's Heather and David discuss!