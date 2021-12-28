Something Good: Pitt Players Visit Children In HospitalPitt head coach Pat Narduzzi and some of his players took a break from practicing for the Peach Bowl to visit kids at a hospital in Atlanta.

Cooking Corner: Mimosas And QuicheIn this week's Cooking Corner, Giant Eagle Chef Crystal Baldwin is showing us how to make our own mimosa bar and how to whip up a Broccoli Cheddar Quiche!

'Open Field' Featured At Three Rivers Film FestivalPTL's Mikey Hood catches up with Sami Grisafe, the star of the documentary "Open Field," which is being featured at this year's Three Rivers Film Festival.

Transformation Tuesday: Realistic New Year's ResolutionsWellness and weight loss coach Jackie Hale has some tips on setting reachable health goals in the New Year.

Hollywood Casino Ready To Ring In The New YearPTL's Daisy Jade visits the Hollywood Casino at The Meadows to get a preview of their big New Year's Eve Party!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 28, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: A Reunion After 50 YearsWhat could have been a Christmas tragedy 50 years ago has turned into a Christmas miracle -- and this year, the responding officer and the family he saved were reunited.

Nemacolin Resort Kicking Off The Winter Season With Festive FunPTL's Mikey Hood learns more about the winter activities guests can sign up for at Nemacolin Resort.

Previewing 'Making Home Here' Gallery At The Mattress FactoryPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison talks with two "Making Home Here" artists about their creations and the exhibit at The Mattress Factory.

Ask Dr. Mike: New Year's Resolutions For PetsDr. Mike Hutchinson, of Animal General, has more information on the best ways to get those resolutions for pets and their owners started.

New Year's Eve Fashion TrendsPTL's Daisy Jade talks with Macy's personal stylist Brenna Bolick about what looks to wear for New Year's Eve celebrations.

Bryon Nash Trio Performs Preview Of Highmark First Night ShowPTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison talks with one of the bands that will be performing for Highmark First Night.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 27, 2021Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: Canine CompanionsRemember the PTL Puppy Penguin? We're going to have more furry friends in 2022!

Street Corner Symphony Joins PTLAcapella group Street Corner Symphony brings us their performance of "Santa's Lost His Mojo."

Team PTL Secret SantaHeather, David, Mikey, Ron, Daisy, and Celina all exchange gifts for this year's Team PTL Secret Santa!

Holiday Movie Craze With Sean CollierWe all love holiday movies this time of year so Sean Collier joins Heather and David to talk best holiday movies!

Holiday Drink And Sweet RecipesHeather and David are in the PTL Kitchen bringing you some creative ideas for those leftover cookies and some holiday-themed drinks!

Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra Holiday PopsPTL was lucky enough to get a first look at the Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra's Holiday Pops!

Wrapping Paper ContestDo you have some excess wrapping paper left? How does a wrapping paper contest sound? Heather and David, Mikey and Ron, and Celina and Daisy face-off in this holiday fun activity!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Dec. 24, 2021David, Heather, Mikey, Ron, Celina, and Daisy all talk about some of their favorite holiday memories!

Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar: Holiday HairstylesCelina Pompeani is at Izzazu Salon, Spa & Blowout Bar showcases some holiday hairstyles.

Something Good: Pirates Hire First Female Uniformed Coach In Franchise HistoryCaitlyn Callahan is making history as the Pirates' first female uniformed coach in franchise history.

Artist Amanda ParerA giant bunny is taking over Pittsburgh during the annual Highmark First Night celebration! Daisy Jade explains.

