Something Good: Sweet Treats For A Good CauseA little girl from Freedom, Beaver County, made Baklava for a very good cause!

Kidsburgh: Family-Friendly Winter ActivitiesKidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr has a look at some of the family-friendly winter activities going on around town in January!

Celina Around Town: The Magic Of 3D Printing (Pt. 2)PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison visits Creation Labs in The Galleria of Mount Lebanon where they specialize in 3D Printing.

PTL Weekend Guide: Jan. 6, 2022Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier takes a look at some of the best events happening around town this weekend!

Celina Around Town: The Magic Of 3D Printing (Pt. 1)PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison visits Creation Labs in The Galleria of Mount Lebanon where they specialize in 3D Printing.

Seven Springs Snow Report: Jan. 6, 2022Abbey Way has an update on the winter conditions at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

'Finding The Funny' With Tammy PescatelliComedienne Tammy Pescatelli joins us to get us laughing this morning!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 6, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: The Gift Of SightThe tragic death of a Renfrew man left his family devastated last year, but they turned to organ donation to make a difference in other's lives.

Eye On Health: New Year's ResolutionsPTL's Daisy Jade talks with Dr. Anthony Mannarino, the Chair of the AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute, talks about setting New Year's resolutions.

Ace Axe Throwing In HomesteadOn floor below the Co-Sign Speakeasy is Ace Axe Throwing! PTL's Daisy Jade finds a hidden talent for it!

Cooking With Rania: Chicken ScarparielloRania Harris, of Rania's Catering, is making Chicken Scarpariello!

Co-Sign Speakeasy Reveals Surprises At Every TurnPTL's Daisy Jade discovers the surprises at the Co-Sign Speakeasy in Homestead!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 5, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: Helping A Family In NeedPittsburgh firefighters and Baltimore City firefighters are coming together to help a family in need!

Let's Play A Game: Hedbandz Blast Off!David and Mikey try out the family-friendly game -- Hedbandz Blast Off!

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Jan. 4, 2022 (Pt. 2)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures.

What's It Worth With Dr. Lori: Jan. 4, 2022 (Pt. 1)Antiques appraiser Dr. Lori is examining more of your family heirlooms and treasures

Yinzers Stocked For Steelers' Fans In Need Of GearPTL's Daisy Jade visits Yinzers in the 'Burgh to check out their stockpile of Steelers gear!

The List: Words To RetireIn today's The List, what words do you think need retiring?

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 4, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Mikey Hood and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: Nativity Scene Go Hilariously WrongA little girl playing a sheep in a Nativity scene during the Christmas holiday turned baaaaaaa-d!

The List: New Year's ResolutionsHow are your New Year's resolutions holding up?

Money Monday: Investing In An I BondWe're chatting with Jayme Meredith, the senior VP at Hefren-Tillotson, about something called an "I Bond."

