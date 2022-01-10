Mario Lemieux Challenging Us To Get MovingPTL's Celina Pompeani talks with Nancy Angus, the executive director of the Mario Lemieux Foundation, about the 66 Day Challenge!

Books And Beyond: Change SingsPTL's Heather Abraham introduces us to her new segment, "Books and Beyond," a closer look at some wonderful books for all ages and genres and the services a library provides the community. Allegheny County Library Association Youth Service Coordinator Carrie Lane is interviewed.

Monday Motivation: Keeping Up With Those New Year ResolutionsFormer Steeler, author and motivational speaker Arthur Moats is talking about yesterday's Steelers win and offering some advice on keeping those resolutions well into the new year!

Kicking Off Pittsburgh Restaurant Week At Eddie Merlot'sPTL's Daisy Jade visits Eddie Merlot's downtown as Pittsburgh Restaurant Week kicks off!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 10, 2022 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 10, 2022 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

That's A Wrap: Jan. 7, 2022That's a wrap for this week on PTL!

The SteelerettesPTL's Daisy Jade has a look back at the Pittsburgh Steelers' cheerleading squad!

RV Show Returns To Convention CenterThe Pittsburgh RV Show is returning to the David L. Lawrence Convention Center starting this weekend.

Setting Resolutions And Sticking To ThemSports psychologist Dr. Aimee Kimball, of KPEX Consulting, looks at what we can learn from professional athletes when setting New Year's resolutions.

'Oklahoma!' Revival Tour Comes To Benedum CenterPTL's Mikey Hood is talking with two of the actors in the touring production of the critically-acclaimed revival of "Oklahoma!"

Canine Companions' Pups Donny And Dustin Will Steal Your HeartsPTL's Celina Pompeani visits the home of Canine Companions' puppy raiser Jill Sabo to meet Donny and Dustin, two pups that just started on their journey to become service dogs.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 7, 2022 (Pt. 2)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 7, 2022 (Pt. 1)Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: Sweet Treats For A Good CauseA little girl from Freedom, Beaver County, made Baklava for a very good cause!

Kidsburgh: Family-Friendly Winter ActivitiesKidsburgh Ambassador Yu-Ling Behr has a look at some of the family-friendly winter activities going on around town in January!

Celina Around Town: The Magic Of 3D Printing (Pt. 2)PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison visits Creation Labs in The Galleria of Mount Lebanon where they specialize in 3D Printing.

PTL Weekend Guide: Jan. 6, 2022Pittsburgh Magazine's Sean Collier takes a look at some of the best events happening around town this weekend!

Celina Around Town: The Magic Of 3D Printing (Pt. 1)PTL's Celina Pompeani Mathison visits Creation Labs in The Galleria of Mount Lebanon where they specialize in 3D Printing.

Seven Springs Snow Report: Jan. 6, 2022Abbey Way has an update on the winter conditions at Seven Springs Mountain Resort.

'Finding The Funny' With Tammy PescatelliComedienne Tammy Pescatelli joins us to get us laughing this morning!

Pittsburgh Today Live Chat: Jan. 6, 2022Pittsburgh Today Live's Heather Abraham and David Highfield catch up on all the latest happenings and preview what's coming up on the show.

Something Good: The Gift Of SightThe tragic death of a Renfrew man left his family devastated last year, but they turned to organ donation to make a difference in other's lives.

Eye On Health: New Year's ResolutionsPTL's Daisy Jade talks with Dr. Anthony Mannarino, the Chair of the AHN Psychiatry and Behavioral Health Institute, talks about setting New Year's resolutions.

